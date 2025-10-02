Ghanaian football has been plunged into mourning following the death of legendary coach Annor Walker

Walker masterminded Nania FC’s historic 2011 FA Cup triumph and later guided the Black Galaxies at CHAN 2023

Tributes have poured in from Asante Kotoko, respected journalists, and emotional fans across the country

Renowned Ghanaian coach Annor Walker, former boss of Accra Great Olympics, has reportedly passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at his Accra residence after a brief illness.

A one-time Asante Kotoko player, Walker carved out a rich coaching career with several clubs, including Great Olympics, Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions, and Berekum Chelsea.

With a CAF License A to his name, he famously masterminded Nania FC’s historic 2011 MTN FA Cup victory over Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Walker returned to prominence in 2020 when he took over Great Olympics, assembling one of their strongest squads in recent memory. Even as health issues plagued him, his determination saw him return to the dugout, guiding the Accra side to impressive Ghana Premier League finishes.

According to the Ghana FA, on the national stage, he handled the Black Galaxies and steered them to the 2023 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

Annor Walker's death: Kotoko’s glowing tribute

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, the club where Walker once played, paid a heartfelt tribute, describing him as a “true servant of the game” whose impact went far beyond the pitch.

The Porcupine Warriors hailed his tactical mind and nurturing spirit, noting that his contributions will forever remain part of Ghana football history.

Annor Walker leaves behind a legacy of tactical brilliance, talent development, and unwavering service to the sport.

Journalist shares Annor Walker memory

Adding to the wave of tributes, London-based sports journalist Stephenson Manu shared his own reflections. In a chat with YEN.com.gh, he remembered Walker as a tactical master, a humble and approachable mentor who treated journalists with respect.

“Coach Walker never carried himself with pride. Whether you were a senior reporter or a young intern, he treated you with respect. His humility was as powerful as his football brain,” Manu said.

Fan reactions to Annor Walker's passing

Unsurprisingly, news of Annor Walker’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across Ghana’s football community. Fans, players, and admirers took to social media to share their memories and express their sorrow. Here are some of the heartfelt tributes:

Kwame Mensah

''Coach Walker was a true gentleman, respected by all, and deeply loved Ghanaian football.''

Abena Owusu:

''His discipline and humility shaped countless players, and his legacy will live on forever.''

Daniel Asare:

''I still remember his Great Olympics days, Walker’s tactics humbled Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and the likes. what a masterclass!''

Akosua Frempong:

''This loss is heartbreaking, Ghana football has truly lost a father figure and mentor.''

Esi Lady1:

''My heart bleeds to learn of your passing, my hero, my legend, my godfather. Rest in peace, coach Annor.''

Yaw Boateng:

''Coach Walker’s passion inspired many young talents, his memory and contributions will never fade.''

Six Ghana football legends died in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reflected on the heartbreaking year 2025 has been for Ghanaian football, chronicling the painful loss of six influential figures whose impact on the game was immeasurable.

Among the departed are coaching icon Annor Walker, legendary striker Wilberforce Mfum, and respected journalists whose voices once shaped the nation’s football discourse.

