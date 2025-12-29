Egypt look to maintain their unbeaten run in Group B as Angola face a do-or-die match to stay in the tournament

Limited head-to-head history adds intrigue, with Angola desperate for a first AFCON win over the Pharaohs

Fans worldwide can catch all the action live, with multiple TV and streaming options available for every region

Egypt head into Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Angola with confidence, having secured two wins from as many games to dominate Group B.

The Pharaohs’ strong start places them firmly in control of their group, while Angola languishes at the bottom with just one point, trailing by five and facing a rapidly closing window to turn their campaign around.

Angola face Egypt in their third 2025 AFCON group stage match on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Angola vs. Egypt preview

On paper, Egypt look set to continue their impressive run, but as AFCON history shows, no game can be taken lightly, as MSN stated.

The two sides have met only four times since 2008, making for a limited head-to-head history. Of those encounters, two were in World Cup qualifiers, one at the Africa Cup of Nations, and one a friendly.

The seven-time African Champions hold the edge with two wins, including the lone AFCON clash, while the remaining two meetings ended in draws.

Angola, also known as the Red Devils, showed promise in 2023 when they topped their group and advanced to the quarter-finals before losing to the Ivory Coast.

However, their form in this tournament has been inconsistent, with a 2-1 defeat to South Africa followed by a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, leaving coach Patrice Beaumelle’s team with little room for error.

Forward Mabululu, 33, has featured off the bench in both games and may once again be used as an impact substitute rather than a starter.

Egypt predicted lineup: Mohamed El Shenawy; Ahmed Sayed, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Hamdy; Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Trézéguet.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has scored two goals at AFCON 2025 so far.

Angola predicted lineup: Hugo Marques; Clinton Mata, Jonathan Buatu, David Carmo, Tó Carneiro; Beni Mukendi, Fredy, Show; Manuel Benson, M’Bala Nzola, Gelson Dala.

Angola vs. Egypt: How to watch

The match will take place on Monday, December 29, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT. According to Goal, broadcasts are available across multiple platforms worldwide, ensuring viewers can tune in live from almost anywhere.

In the USA, the game will air on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports. UK audiences can catch the match on Channel 4, while Canadian fans can watch via beIN Sports, Fubo, and Fanatiz.

Australian viewers have access through beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect. In South Africa and Ghana, coverage is available on Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, and SABC.

Fans in the UAE can watch on beIN Sports, while in India, streaming is available through FanCode.

This Group B clash promises intensity and high stakes, with Egypt aiming to maintain their unbeaten record and Angola desperate to keep their tournament hopes alive.

