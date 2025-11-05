Hakim Ziyech has officially signed for Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca as a free agent after parting ways with Al Duhail

The ex-Chelsea winger received a hero’s welcome, with thousands of fans filling the Mohamed V Stadium during his presentation

Ziyech’s return marks a historic moment for Moroccan football, as he’s expected to boost Wydad’s domestic and continental ambitions

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech has completed a sensational move to Wydad Casablanca ahead of the 2025/26 Botola Pro season.

The former Ajax and Chelsea star joined the Moroccan giants as a free agent following his departure from Qatari side Al Duhail.

The 32-year-old winger was officially unveiled on Sunday evening, November 2, in front of thousands of ecstatic Wydad supporters at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Hakim Ziyech's presentation at WAC

The presentation quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the homecoming of one of Morocco’s most talented footballers, as Tobby Writes shared on X. Ziyech was visibly delighted, waving to the crowd and expressing gratitude for the warm reception.

Ziyech’s arrival marks one of the biggest transfers in Moroccan football history, with Wydad securing the services of a player who has competed at the highest levels of European football. The winger is expected to bring his creativity, set-piece mastery, and experience to the team as they aim to reclaim the Botola title and challenge for the CAF Champions League.

The move to Wydad ends Ziyech’s brief spell with Al Duhail, where he featured for only one season after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2024. During his time in Qatar, he made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists, according to Transfermarkt stats. However, his stint was marred by injuries, and he eventually sought a new challenge closer to home.

Before his time in Qatar, Ziyech enjoyed a memorable career in Europe. He rose to prominence at Ajax, where he became one of the Eredivisie’s top performers, guiding the Dutch club to a Champions League semi-final in 2019, as noted by CAF. His performances earned him a move to Chelsea in 2020, where he won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during his three-year stay.

Ziyech, who has earned over 60 caps for the Moroccan national team, played a crucial role in Morocco’s historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. His return to domestic football is seen as a major boost for the Moroccan league, both in terms of quality and global attention.

