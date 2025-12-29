The most outstanding Ghanaian players of the year 2025 have been assembled, as Antoine Semenyo leads the pack

Mohammed Kudus was the face of Ghana football in 2024, but could not repeat the form in 2025

Thomas Partey, who left Arsenal in the summer for Villarreal, ranks among the finest Ghanaian players of the year

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the standout name as YEN.com.gh names its top six Ghanaian footballers of 2025, following an exceptional year for several Black Stars players across Europe.

While Ghana has enjoyed strong individual performances abroad in recent seasons, 2025 belonged firmly to Semenyo, whose club and international displays set him apart from the rest.

Antoine Semenyo ranked No.1 best Ghanaian footballer in 2025 by YEN.com.gh. Image credit: Eddie Keogh, Masashi Hara

Source: Getty Images

1. Antoine Semenyo

After Mohammed Kudus dominated headlines last year, 2025 has been all about Antoine Semenyo. The Bournemouth forward has elevated his game to new heights, establishing himself as the best Ghanaian player abroad.

According to Transfermarkt, during the 2024/25 campaign, Semenyo recorded an impressive 13 goals and seven assists for the Cherries, underlining his growing influence in the Premier League.

He has carried that momentum into the current season, already contributing eight goals and three assists. Beyond club football, Semenyo played a vital role in helping Ghana secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, cementing his status as the Black Stars’ attacking leader.

2. Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew enjoyed a strong international year despite mixed fortunes at club level. The experienced forward finished Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign with seven goals, showcasing flashes of the form that defined his earlier years.

At 34, Ayew proved he still has plenty to offer, even though Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League limited his impact, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Black Stars of Ghana captain Jordan Ayew. Image credit: Ghana FA

Source: Twitter

3. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus continues to impress following his high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United for £55 million in the summer, as Sky Sports noted.

The attacking midfielder has registered three goals and six assists in 24 appearances for Spurs so far, adapting well to his new surroundings. While he may not have reached last season’s heights just yet, his performances suggest more to come.

4. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Known for his spectacular long-range strikes, Fatawu Issahaku enjoyed another productive year. Injuries disrupted parts of his international campaign, but he made a telling impact once fit, featuring in Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic in October 2025.

At Leicester City, Fatawu has contributed four goals and six assists in 23 matches this season, with his ability to change games from distance setting him apart.

5. Alexander Djiku

Rounding off the top five list is Alexander Djiku, the dependable Spartak Moscow defender. A commanding presence at the back, Djiku has been a consistent leader for club and country, offering reliability, composure and experience in defence throughout 2025.

6. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey also deserves special recognition. The experienced midfielder was crowned Best Player of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards, underlining his continued importance to Ghanaian football.

After leaving Arsenal in the summer, Partey joined Villarreal, where his leadership and experience quickly proved valuable.

On the international stage, he was instrumental in Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign, providing composure, tactical discipline, and authority in midfield during crucial matches.

