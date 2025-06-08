Asamoah Gyan stands as Africa’s all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals across three tournaments

The former Ghana attacker has more World Cup goals than iconic strikers like Geoff Hurst, Romário, and Karim Benzema

His goals were pivotal in Ghana’s historic run to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, the second furthest any African nation has reached

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Asamoah Gyan’s name may not often top lists of global football legends, but when it comes to FIFA World Cup performances, the Ghanaian striker has carved a legacy few can match.

With six goals scored across three World Cups (2006, 2010, and 2014), Gyan stands as the highest-scoring African in World Cup history.

10 greatest strikers Asamoah Gyan has outscored at the FIFA World Cup, including Karim Benzema, Romario, and Lewandowksi. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths, Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole, Marcin Golba

Source: Getty Images

Gyan's tally also surpasses several globally renowned forwards, here’s a look at ten iconic strikers Gyan has outscored at the World Cup.

1. Geoff Hurst – 5 Goals (England)

Sir Geoff Hurst is an English footballing legend, best known for scoring a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany.

While all five of his World Cup goals came in a single tournament, his impact was immense.

Yet, Gyan’s consistency over three tournaments and his crucial goals in group stages and knockouts give him the edge in overall World Cup output.

2. Fernando Morientes – 5 Goals (Spain)

Morientes was a staple in Spain’s frontline in the early 2000s, with the former Real Madrid and AS Monaco striker part of the finest No.9's at the time.

With five World Cup goals to his name across two tournaments (1998 and 2002), he was Spain’s go-to man during a time when La Roja struggled to assert themselves globally.

Gyan, with goals in three different editions and against tougher odds, edges ahead in impact and longevity as the former Sunderlan man helped the Black Stars reach the 2020 World Cup quarter-finals according to the Guardian.

3. Romário – 5 Goals (Brazil)

Who would have expected Asamoah Gyan to be ahead of the legendary Romário, widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of all time?

The Brazilian scored five goals in Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning campaign and was a defining figure of that squad.

However, despite being a Ballon d’Or winner and a global star, he does not match Gyan’s tally.

Brazilian forward Romario jubilates after scoring a goal against the Netherlands 09 July 1994 during their WC QF match. Brazil won 3-2 to advance to the semifinals. Image credit: BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

4. Mario Mandžukić – 5 Goals (Croatia)

Mandžukić played a vital role in Croatia’s 2018 run to the final, scoring some crucial goals along the way.

Across two World Cups (2014 and 2018), he netted five times. However, even with a finalist medal in his cabinet, he couldn’t surpass Gyan’s record, a testament to the Ghanaian’s World Cup consistency.

5. Roger Milla – 5 Goals (Cameroon)

Roger Milla was Africa’s World Cup hero before Gyan. His four goals in the 1990 edition at age 38 made headlines worldwide.

He added one more in 1994, becoming the oldest World Cup goalscorer at 42. While Milla brought flair and inspiration, Gyan’s six goals give him the statistical edge, officially crowning him Africa’s most prolific World Cup scorer.

6. Gonzalo Higuaín – 5 Goals (Argentina)

The ex-Real Madrid striker was a key figure in Argentina’s World Cup campaigns, including the 2014 tournament where they finished runners-up.

With five goals over three tournaments (2010, 2014, and 2018), Higuaín was often criticized for missing chances in crucial games.

Gyan, though not spared from criticism either (especially after his missed penalty in 2010), still comes out ahead on the score sheet.

7. Robert Lewandowski – 2 Goals (Poland)

There is no debate that Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers in modern football, boasting a remarkable club record.

However, his World Cup form tells a different story. In seven games across the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, he managed just two goals. Gyan’s six goals in nine matches highlight a superior World Cup strike rate.

8. Alan Shearer – 2 Goals (England)

The Premier League legend dominated the Premier League in the 1990s and early 2000s, but his World Cup record is modest.

Despite appearing in the 1998 World Cup and scoring twice, he couldn’t lift England beyond the round of 16.

9. Karim Benzema – 3 Goals (France)

Benzema’s international career has been complicated, with absences due to off-field issues. He scored three goals in the 2014 tournament, missing France’s 2018 World Cup victory and only making a brief return in 2022.

Gyan’s six goals, all scored while carrying the hopes of an entire continent, show a level of resilience and performance Benzema couldn’t replicate on the World Cup stage.

10. Marco van Basten – 0 Goals (Netherlands)

Van Basten is a legend of Dutch football, revered for his elegance and goal-scoring instinct.

However, the Dutch forward , who is ranked by GIVEMESPORT among the top 20 strikers in football's all-time history, never scored in a World Cup.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner played in the 1990 edition, where the Netherlands underperformed, and he left without a single goal. Gyan, by contrast, scored in every tournament he appeared in.

7 most expensive strikers of all-time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a list of 7 most expensive strikers in the history of world football, featuring iconic attackers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann.

Also forming part of the collection was French striker Randal Kolo Muani, whonow plays for Juventus in the Serie A.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh