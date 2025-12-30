Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has quietly caught the attention of a Premier League side, and January suddenly looks decisive

Fatawu's jaw-dropping long-range strike did more than grab headlines during the encounter against Ipswich

The talented Leicester City winger is seen as a long term replacement for another Ghanaian who is set to join Manchester City

Leicester City winger Issahaku Fatawu has emerged as a January transfer target for Bournemouth as the club prepares for a potential reshuffle in attack.

Reports from England suggest the Cherries are lining up the Ghana international as a possible replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is edging closer to a big-money move to Manchester City.

Bournemouth see Fatawu Issahaku as Antoine Semenyo's replacement. Photos: David Rogers/Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo is expected to complete a £65 million switch to the Etihad Stadium when the winter window opens on January 1, with City prepared to activate his release clause.

Talks have accelerated over the past 24 hours and are now at an advanced stage, with final details of the clause being ironed out between the clubs and personal terms close to agreement.

Bournemouth target Issahaku

With Semenyo widely expected to depart, Tribal Football has reported that Bournemouth have moved swiftly to identify alternatives and have reportedly settled on Fatawu as their preferred option.

Leicester are believed to be demanding around £30 million for the 21-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign with four goals and seven assists so far this season.

Fatawu is renowned for his spectacular long-range strikes and is viewed as a natural fit to replace Semenyo’s output and style.

Fatawu Issahaku is attracting major interest from Bournemouth. Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Source: Getty Images

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is convinced the winger ticks all the right boxes, offering pace, direct running and flair - qualities the club feel have been lacking out wide.

His ability to cut inside from the right and unleash powerful left-footed shots is particularly admired at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite operating in the Championship, Fatawu has continued to shine in a competitive environment.

His confidence in one-on-one situations, threat in transition and consistent end product from either flank have only intensified Bournemouth’s interest.

Club officials believe the Leicester attacker could make an immediate impact in the Premier League without requiring a prolonged adaptation period.

Fatawu Issahaku's 2025/26 stats and value

Fatawu’s performances this season have only strengthened Napoli’s resolve. According to Transfermarkt, the youngster has featured in 21 competitive matches, contributing four goals and six assists as of December 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have made their stance clear, placing a €25 million valuation on Fatawu. Rather than deterring Napoli, the price tag has reportedly been accepted internally as fair market value.

Fatawu’s attacking qualities - including his ability to strike from long range - suggest he could prove a real bargain for Napoli, especially after recently stunning Ipswich with a sensational 65-yard wonder goal.

From Leicester’s perspective, the sale could prove timely. As Flashscore reported, cashing in on Fatawu would provide the financial flexibility needed to strengthen other areas of the squad.

While losing a key attacking figure would be a sporting blow, the influx of funds could help the club reshape its squad and maintain its push for Championship objectives.

Should the deal go through, it would send a strong signal of intent as Bournemouth look to reassert itself and remain competitive at the highest level.

Bortey and Fatawu's own-half goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the striking similarities between Bernard Don Bortey’s iconic own-half goal for Hearts of Oak against Santos in 2004 and Abdul Fatawu’s recent long-range screamer for Leicester City against Ipswich in the Championship.

The jaw-dropping strikes have since sparked lively debate among Ghanaian fans, with many arguing over which goal was more audacious, technically superior, and worthy of being called the greatest long-range effort by a Ghanaian.

