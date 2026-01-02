Premier League leaders Manchester City have reportedly targeted Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo’s impressive 2025/26 form has sparked transfer speculation amid consistent goal-scoring

The Ghana international forward, however, is set to remain key for Bournemouth this weekend

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo's potential transfer to Manchester City continues to gain momentum, as the Bournemouth attacker looks set to join Pep Guardiola's City squad.

Antoine Semenyo’s rise at Bournemouth has been marked by steady growth and a clear improvement in his end product with each passing season.

Antoine Semenyo is still on Manchester City's radar. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

In his debut Premier League campaign in 2022/23, the Ghana forward was still finding his feet at the Vitality Stadium, managing one goal across 11 league appearances as he adapted to the pace and physical demands of England’s top flight.

The 2023/24 season signalled a major step forward. Given a more prominent role, Semenyo became an important attacking outlet for the Cherries, finishing the campaign with eight goals and three assists in 36 appearances across competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His pace, direct running, and growing confidence in front of goal made him a constant threat, while his work rate without the ball earned plaudits from Premier League fans.

The Black Stars attacker elevated his game even further in the 2024/25 season, delivering his most productive spell yet. He registered 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches in all competitions, underlining his development into a more complete attacker capable of both scoring and creating chances.

His improved decision-making, movement in the final third, and composure in key moments stood out.

The upward trend has continued into the 2025/26 season. At just 25, Semenyo has already netted eight goals and provided three assists in 17 matches, maintaining an impressive scoring rate and consistently influencing games.

Semenyo's red-hot form has not gone unnoticed, with Premier League giants Manchester City reportedly monitoring his progress closely as interest in the Ghana international continues to grow.

Semenyo to play against Arsenal

Meanwhile, as The Sun covered, Semenyo’s manager, Andoni Iraola, has insisted the Ghanaian forward will feature in the club’s upcoming clash with Arsenal on January 3, despite ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the game, the Spaniard said:

“Yes, Antoine will play in this match. No, this isn’t going to be his last game. I expect him to be available for these two home fixtures in quick succession. I hope he stays with us for a longer period, but the future is uncertain.

“There’s nothing finalized yet. Of course, talks are happening, and I understand all the chatter, but Antoine is still our player. I genuinely want to keep him here for as long as possible, though I can’t predict exactly what will happen.”

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo. Image credit: Robin Jones- AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool reacts to Semenyo transfer buzz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool appeared to react to the growing speculation surrounding Antoine Semenyo’s potential transfer to Anfield, publishing a feature on their official website that highlighted the Ghanaian forward’s recent performances and goal-scoring exploits.

While the article did not constitute an official statement from the club, it nonetheless added fuel to the rumours linking the 25-year-old Bournemouth star to Arne Slot’s side, sparking widespread discussion among fans and football pundits alike.

Source: YEN.com.gh