Tottenham are said to have ended their pursuit of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo after facing stiff competition from rival Premier League clubs

Spurs have instead turned their attention to a 19-year-old RB Leipzig forward valued at around £80 million

The highly rated Bundesliga youngster could quickly rival Mohammed Kudus for the role of Tottenham’s leading wide attacker

Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah has challenged Kudus to improve his goal and assist numbers this season

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have withdrawn from the chase for Bournemouth’s highly rated forward Antoine Semenyo.

The decision is viewed as a realistic call, with ENIC Group recognising how unlikely a deal had become amid growing interest from other Premier League giants.

Tottenham reportedly plan to sign Yan Diomande, seen as Mohammed Kudus's upgrade. Image credit: Visionhaus, Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham have been linked with Antoine Semenyo since last season, keeping tabs on the talented Bournemouth forward as a potential addition to their attack.

However, recent reports suggest that the Lilywhites may now pivot their focus and pursue a different target, signaling a shift in transfer strategy as competition for Semenyo intensifies across the Premier League. The Black Stars forward is reportedly on the brink of signing for Manchester City.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has also caught the attention of clubs, but a January move for the Brazilian looks unlikely. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s promising forward Savinho remains on the radar, though his potential transfer depends on several factors still in play.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham pursue Yan Diomande

Now, Tottenham are reportedly ramping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s emerging talent Yan Diomande, with TEAMtalk noting that he is among the players the club has been monitoring closely.

At just 19, Diomande has emerged as one of Germany’s most thrilling young talents this year, combining blistering pace with sharp finishing. Valued at around £80 million, the prodigious forward has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Diomande has been nothing short of impressive this season for RB Leipzig, contributing seven goals and four assists in just 16 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Diomande wouldn’t just serve as an intriguing alternative to Semenyo; his talent could see him immediately establish himself as Tottenham’s top wide forward, potentially even surpassing Mohamed Kudus.

The Ghanaian, who moved to Spurs from West Ham this summer for £55 million and already boasts two Premier League seasons, has stood out even amid the team’s creative challenges.

With his electric pace and direct play on the right wing, Kudus has injected energy into the squad, though the arrival of Diomande could elevate that role even further.

Kudus urged to increase productivity

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, experienced Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah motivated Mohammed Kudus to increase his goals and assists. Currently, the Ghanaian has three goals and six assists for Spurs this campaign.

“Mohammed Kudus has displayed moments of real quality this season, yet his potential goes beyond that. He needs to work on increasing his goal contributions, creating more chances, and consistently influencing matches to become a key force for Spurs.”

Agbonlahor hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriel Agbonlahor has praised Mohammed Kudus, offering support amid recent criticism of the Ghanaian midfielder.

The former Aston Villa striker said Kudus’s calmness on the ball and his ability to unlock defences could be key to Tottenham’s pursuit of trophies this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh