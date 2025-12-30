Antoine Semenyo’s people fear he’s making transfer ‘mistake’ amid Man City links

Antoine Semenyo was reported to have identified Manchester City as his favoured destination should he leave Bournemouth, although figures close to the forward were said to fear the move could prove a major misstep.

The Ghana international has enjoyed a sensational season with the Cherries, tormenting defenders across the Premier League with his blend of pace, power, physicality and clinical finishing.

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago had scored more league goals than Semenyo at the 16-game mark, with the 24-year-old also contributing three assists under Andoni Iraola.

His red-hot form has inevitably fuelled growing speculation about a move away from the Vitality Stadium, with several of England’s elite clubs now lining up for the versatile attacker as interest continues to intensify.

It’s been well documented that Semenyo has a £65million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth, which is valid for the first two weeks of January, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all eyeing a potential deal.

It’s understood City, United and Liverpool have all made phone calls to gain a better understanding of the situation ahead of a possible bidding war when the January transfer window opens for business.

City are believed to be in pole position to sign Semenyo at this stage, with the former Bristol City and Sunderland man favouring a switch to the Etihad this winter.

However, according to The i, sources close to Semenyo fear he would perhaps be making a ‘mistake’ by joining City considering he would not necessarily be a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola.

Though a deal is yet to be agreed, City are said to be confident that they have seen off their competition and won the race for Bournemouth’s star man.

Semenyo’s current contract with Bournemouth runs through to June 2030.

Semenyo’s excellent form in front of goal has continued despite Bournemouth’s drastic dip in results over the winter period.

At the weekend, the Ghanian found the net for a third game in succession as the Cherries slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

‘With Antoine, my situation is quite clear,’ Bournemouth boss Iraola told reporters when asked about Semenyo’s future following the loss.

‘Antoine is a massive player for us. Even in games like today where probably hasn’t played well, he’s always a threat to score, to assist.

‘He creates great goal scoring opportunities and also he adds a lot of physicality to our game and obviously I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear.’

‘But there are some situations that are not under my control and he will be ready to play against [Chelsea] in three days and in the next one. And I hope he plays a lot more with us.’

Asked if he would prefer to have a transfer fee for Semenyo as early as possible, Iraola replied: ‘No, the more games Antoine can play for us, if he can play years with us, much better!

‘If he cannot be years, months, if he can play more weeks, weeks. The more time he plays with us, the better for us.’

Source: YEN.com.gh