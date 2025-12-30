Ghana international Antoine Semenyo could see his salary doubled if he joins Manchester City amid growing interest in the attacker

The Bournemouth striker has established himself as one of the finest forwards in the Premier League since last season

Pep Guardiola and City are desperate to improve their squad in the January transfer window as they aim to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title

A Ghanaian sports writer has warned Antoine Semenyo over his possible transfer to Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of a blockbuster move to Manchester City that would see the Ghana international significantly increase his earnings, although he would still sit well below the club’s highest-paid stars.

The Premier League champions are understood to be leading the race for the Bournemouth forward and are confident of finalising the deal as early as New Year’s Day.

According to the BBC, City’s pursuit of the 25-year-old has gathered momentum over the past 48 hours, with intensive discussions focused on ironing out the remaining details.

As the BBC stated, the Etihad club have agreed to trigger Semenyo’s £65 million release clause, while his representatives were in Manchester earlier this week to conclude personal terms.

Negotiations continued on Tuesday, and there is growing belief that a full agreement is imminent, with the January transfer window set to open on Thursday.

Semenyo, who remains part of Bournemouth’s starting line-up for their midweek clash against Chelsea, has been keen for his future to be settled by 1 January.

However, Bournemouth are hopeful of retaining the attacker for at least two more fixtures. According to sources cited by BBC Sport, the Cherries would prefer Semenyo to feature against Arsenal on Saturday, 3 January, and Tottenham on Wednesday, 7 January, before the release clause in his contract expires on 10 January.

While Liverpool are still monitoring the situation, as previously reported by BBC Sport, City appear to be in pole position unless the Merseyside club make a late intervention.

Despite interest from several Premier League sides, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, City are believed to be the only club to have made formal contact with Bournemouth so far.

Semenyo's potential Manchester City wages

According to The Sun, personal terms between Semenyo and Manchester City are already in place, with Bournemouth set to receive the full £65 million release clause, although the structure of the payments is still being finalised.

The winger is currently earning around £75,000 per week at Bournemouth, but that figure is expected to double should the move to City be completed.

According to The Guardian, Semenyo is set to pocket approximately £150,000 a week under a proposed five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition to his base salary, performance-related bonuses could further boost his earnings, depending on appearances, trophies, and individual achievements.

While he would not immediately rank among City’s top earners, the deal would represent a major financial and sporting step forward for the Ghana forward as he prepares to compete at the highest level under Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Bruno Denis believes Antoine Semenyo’s potential move to Manchester City is a “50–50 situation,” warning that the demands and expectations at the Etihad are far greater than those at Bournemouth.

“Semenyo has the talent to play at the highest level, but Manchester City is a completely different environment,” Denis said.

“The standards are ruthless, competition for places is intense, and he will need to adapt very quickly to justify such a big move.”

Fatawu could join Bournemouth

