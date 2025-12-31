Three players dazzled in the Ghana Premier League, earning individual accolades and leading their teams to triumph

Despite their obvious skill, they struggled to make a lasting impression on the global football scene

Outside Ghana, challenges such as scarce opportunities and intense competition prevented them from reaching their peak potential

Ghana has consistently produced outstanding footballers, from iconic figures such as Abedi Pele and Michael Essien to stars who lit up the domestic league.

However, while a few went on to thrive in Europe, many gifted players, despite earning accolades and admiration at home, failed to make a significant impact on the international stage.

Here’s a look at 10 exceptionally gifted Ghanaian footballers, including Eric Bekoe, Sammy Adjei, and Ishmael Addo, who dazzled on the domestic scene but were unable to carry that form onto the international stage.

1. Ishmael Addo

Hearts of Oak striker Addo claimed the Golden Boot three times and played a key role in the club’s 2000 CAF Champions League triumph, but his spells in France and Israel never matched his success at home.

2. Opoku Afriyie

Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Afriyie scored twice in the 1978 AFCON final and won the 1981 Ghana Premier League Golden Boot with 21 goals, but never played in Europe. FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to him after his passing in March 2020, as cited by the Ghana FA.

3. Dan Owusu

Three-time GPL Golden Boot winner with Boafoakwa Tano, Owusu was a lethal finisher. Though he claimed over 100 goals in domestic football, he never got the opportunity to play in Europe and did not make much wealth from the profession.

4. Charles Taylor

Renowned for his flair and dribbling, Taylor shone for Kotoko and Hearts, dominating the Ghanaian league but failing to make his mark internationally. Though he now enjoys a comfortable life, his football career brought him little wealth.

5. Bernard Don Bortey

A dead-ball specialist with undeniable flair, Bortey was central to Hearts of Oak’s success in the 2000s. Despite his brilliance, the Ghana football legend, who was in attendance during last year's Super Clash in Accra, never truly broke into top-level international football.

6. Sammy Adjei

One of Ghana’s top goalkeepers in the early 2000s, Adjei was key to Hearts’ treble-winning season in 2000. But his overseas career didn’t live up to expectations, and he returned home without much impact abroad.

7. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Known as “The General,” Kuffour was a dominant midfield figure and a legend of the Ghana Premier League, but he never made a real impact internationally, and his football earnings were relatively modest.

8. Eric Bekoe

According to Transfermarkt, Bekoe led the GPL in goals in 2007/08 with 17 for Kotoko. He impressed during a short stint in Egypt but never transitioned to a bigger European league, despite having the tools to succeed.

9. Emmanuel Clottey

Top scorer in the 2012 CAF Champions League, Clottey impressed with Berekum Chelsea. However, he couldn't sustain that form abroad, and his time in Tunisia didn’t launch the European career many expected.

10. Shaibu Yakubu

Once tipped as a better striker than Asamoah Gyan, Yakubu topped the GPL scoring charts in 2003. Despite playing in Turkey and Greece, he never lived up to his early hype on the international scene.

