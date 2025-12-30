Ayoub El Kaabi’s rise to prominence is one of the most compelling stories at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Long before his acrobatic bicycle kick lit up the tournament, the Moroccan striker dropped out of school to work as a carpenter

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the remarkable journey of the 32-year-old, who is now leading the Atlas Lions’ charge for their first AFCON title since 1976

Ayoub El Kaabi stands today as one of the most feared forwards in African and European football, yet his rise carries the weight of years spent far from the spotlight.

His story is not one of early privilege or academy nurturing, but of resilience shaped by hardship and faith in delayed rewards.

From carpenter to Morocco's marksman

Long before capturing the eyes of the continent with his stunning acrobatic goals, El Kaabi was simply trying to survive.

At 15, he left school and took up carpentry, learning to work with his hands while football remained a quiet refuge, according to The Athletic.

He played wherever space allowed, balancing exhausting labour with amateur matches. There were no guarantees, only hunger and persistence.

That determination carried him through lower divisions until, at about 23, he finally turned professional in Botola 2.

When the door opened, he burst through it, ending the season as top scorer for Racing Athletic Club Casablanca in the 2016/17 season. His performance was unmissable, and clubs in the top division came calling.

His move to RS Berkane sharpened his edge, but 2018 changed everything. Selected for Morocco’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad, El Kaabi delivered one of the finest tournaments ever witnessed, according to CAF Online.

He scored nine goals in six matches, claimed the golden boot, and earned best player honours.

Watch all nine of El Kaabi's goals at the 2018 CHAN:

That form earned him a 2018 World Cup ticket to Russia, where he featured against Iran and Portugal. Still carrying family responsibilities, he chose financial stability next, joining Hebei China Fortune in China.

The stay was brief. Exposure mattered, and a return to Wydad Casablanca followed, bringing a league title and another scoring crown.

Turkey came next with Hatayspor. Defying timelines once more, El Kaabi struck 18 goals in his first season, finishing joint second on the scoring chart with Mario Balotelli. He then left Turkey under tragic circumstances.

His move to Al Sadd in Qatar was influenced by the devastating earthquake in Turkey that claimed many lives, including his Hatayspor teammate and former Black Stars winger, the late Christian Atsu.

Remarkably, El Kaabi had been living in the same building that later collapsed, but moved out just days earlier after deciding with his wife to relocate, a decision that ultimately saved his life, per Moroccan Foot Talents.

European glory and AFCON impact

At 30, Europe finally called. Olympiacos needed a finished striker, not a project. El Kaabi delivered instantly, firing the club to UEFA Conference League glory, finishing as top scorer and winning Player of the Tournament.

Domestic titles followed, along with Player of the Season, Best Foreign Player and Olympiacos Player of the Year.

He later became the club’s all-time leading scorer in European competitions and joint top scorer in the Europa League.

He also showed his prowess in the Champions League, scoring against Real Madrid as Mbappe broke the all-time competition record for Los Blancos in a 4-3 win against Olympiacos

On the international stage, his influence remains decisive. Coming off the bench at AFCON 2025, he announced himself with a stunning bicycle kick against Comoros.

Watch El Kaabi's acrobatic goal vs Comoros:

After a quiet first start against Mali, he responded with two goals, including another acrobatic finish, pushing Morocco into the knockout stage. He now has three goals in the competition.

With a likely round of 16 clash against Tanzania, El Kaabi stands ready again. If his journey has proven anything, it is that destiny has a habit of rewarding patience.

