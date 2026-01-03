Tunisia and Mali face off in a high-stakes 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 showdown on Saturday

The confident Malians look to extend their unbeaten AFCON record against Tunisia in the knockout stage

Fans can find full match preview details and how to watch Tunisia vs Mali live, as excitement builds

A veteran Malian sports journalist has shared his prediction for the crucial Round of 16 match

Tunisia and Mali lock horns in a fascinating Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with both sides aiming to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The encounter promises to be tightly contested, given the contrasting styles and recent tournament form of the two nations.

According to CAF, Tunisia progressed to the knockout stage after finishing second in their group, showing flashes of attacking quality but also some defensive vulnerability.

The Carthage Eagles have looked dangerous going forward, yet inconsistency at the back has prevented them from fully convincing so far.

As a result, this match represents a major test of their ability to balance control with caution in a high-stakes knockout setting.

Mali, meanwhile, arrive with a reputation for organisation and discipline. They secured qualification after a series of hard-fought group matches, relying more on structure and resilience than free-flowing attacking football.

Although goals have been at a premium for the Eagles of Mali, their compact approach has made them difficult to break down, and that could again prove crucial against Tunisia.

Historically, this fixture has produced close encounters, particularly at AFCON tournaments. Mali are unbeaten against Tunisia in Africa Cup of Nations meetings, a statistic that will give them quiet confidence ahead of kick-off.

However, Tunisia’s greater tournament experience and technical quality mean they cannot be discounted, especially if they impose their tempo early.

With a quarter-final place at stake, fine margins are expected to decide the contest. Tunisia will look to dominate possession and create chances through quick combinations, while Mali are likely to stay compact, absorb pressure, and look to punish any defensive lapses on the counter-attack.

Extra time and penalties cannot be ruled out if neither side finds a breakthrough in normal time.

Mali backed to beat Tunisia

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Malian sports journalist Mohammed Soumare said he is expecting a tight and cautious contest between the two sides.

“This will be a very cagey game. Tunisia have more attacking quality, but Mali are very disciplined and hard to break down, so it could be decided by one moment or even penalties. You know, as I am a Malian, I am going to back my country to win.”

How to watch Tunisia vs. Mali

Fans around the world will be able to follow Tunisia vs Mali live through various television channels and streaming platforms, depending on their location. The game kicks off at 7 PM (Ghana time) at Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be broadcast on SuperSport, with live coverage also available via the DStv App, according to Goal.

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Channel 4’s digital platforms, including 4seven, which is providing free-to-air coverage of selected AFCON fixtures.

In North America, fans in the USA can stream the game on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, and Fanatiz, while viewers in Canada can access coverage via beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

For audiences in Australia, the match will be available on beIN SPORTS channels and via beIN Sports Connect.

In the Middle East and North Africa, including the UAE, the fixture can be watched on beIN Sports MAX channels and through beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

