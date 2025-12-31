All 16 teams for the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, despite a few group matches still to be played

Egypt was the first side to secure qualification, while Nigeria reached a historic milestone by finishing the group stage with a perfect record

Angola, Botswana, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda and Zimbabwe have all been eliminated from the tournament

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is gathering real momentum as the identity of the 16 teams heading into the knockout phase becomes clearer, even with a few group matches still to be played.

The group stage has delivered goals, drama, and early exits, setting the tone for a fiercely contested road to continental glory.

Egypt were the first side to book a Round of 16 ticket after strong outings against Zimbabwe and South Africa, followed by a draw with Angola.

According to CAF Online, their progress was sealed after a controversial 2-1 victory over South Africa, which sparked debate but confirmed their place among the last 16.

Nigeria, Algeria dominate group stages

Nigeria soon followed Egypt into the knockout phase, doing so in emphatic fashion.

The Super Eagles completed the group stage with a perfect record, collecting nine points from wins over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Opta noted that Nigeria’s eight goals across three matches marked their most productive group showing at the tournament.

The final 3-1 victory against Uganda underlined their attacking intent and growing confidence.

Algeria also made an early statement. Powered by the influence of Riyad Mahrez, the Desert Foxes won their opening two matches to secure qualification and remain the only side capable of finishing with maximum points, depending on the outcome of their final Group E clash against Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa claimed another qualification spot after edging past rivals Zimbabwe, while host nation Morocco joined the knockout lineup alongside Mali from Group A.

Tunisia and Tanzania also advanced from Group C, completing a competitive section that saw fine margins decide progression.

Full list of qualified teams

Groups D, E, and F have now produced their qualified teams, although final positions remain undecided.

Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Benin progressed from Group D, with Gernot Rohr’s Benin sealing qualification despite controversy surrounding their loss to DR Congo.

In Group C, Burkina Faso and Sudan joined Algeria. Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah guided Sudan to a historic qualification, marking one of the standout stories of the group phase after their win against Equatorial Guinea.

Group F saw defending champions Ivory Coast advance alongside Cameroon and Mozambique, who secured their place with a crucial win over Gabon.

While 16 nations have advanced to the next round, eight teams have been eliminated from the competition.

Uganda, who were forced to use three goalkeepers in their last game, is among the nations to exit the tournament after the group stages.

They are joined by Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Meanwhile, one knockout tie has already been confirmed, with Tanzania set to face hosts Morocco in a daunting Round of 16 encounter.

As final group standings are decided, anticipation continues to build across the continent.

Here are the nations still standing at AFCON 2025:

Algeria Egypt Nigeria Morocco Senegal DR Congo Benin Burkina Faso Sudan Ivory Coast Cameroon Mozambique Mali South Africa Tunisia Tanzania

