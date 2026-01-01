The group stages of the 2025 AFCON produced drama, goals, controversy and early statements of intent, setting the stage for a thrilling knockout phase

Nigeria and Algeria emerged as the only teams to progress with perfect records, underlining their formidable form

As the tournament heads into the Round of 16, YEN.com.gh ranks the top four sides from the group stage of Africa’s flagship competition

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) moves into the knockout rounds, the margins grow thinner and the pressure sharper.

Goals have flowed freely, with 87 strikes recorded across 24 group matches, while 16 nations remain in the hunt for continental glory.

Based on balance, form, and overall authority shown so far, here are four teams that look best equipped to go deep, though history reminds us that AFCON rarely follows a script.

Nigeria takes second position in the list of best-performing sides at the AFCON after the group stages. Photos by Abdul Majid Bziouat, Gabriel Bouys and Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Top AFCON 2025 teams ranked

4. Cameroon

Cameroon arrived under a cloud of uncertainty, with internal issues raising doubts about their prospects. Appointed shortly before the tournament, head coach David Pagou has managed to steady a ship destined for failure quietly.

The five-time champions picked up two victories and earned a gripping 1-1 draw against holders Cote d’Ivoire, showing resilience and maturity. Teenagers Karl Etta and Christian Kofane have stepped up without fear, adding freshness to the squad.

As they prepare to face South Africa in the round of 16, the Indomitable Lions will hope discipline and belief continue to carry them forward.

3. DR Congo

The Leopards have underlined that their recent World Cup playoff push was no accident. Sebastien Desabre’s side collected seven points from three outings, scoring five times while allowing just one goal.

Even without marksman Yoane Wissa, the two-time champions have played with swagger and confidence, especially in the final group match against Botswana.

Watch a documentary on why DR Congo fan poses like Patrice Lumumba:

Off the pitch, Michel Kuka Mboladinga’s symbolic presence, dressed in a jacket and tie in tribute to Patrice Lumumba, has added a powerful emotional layer, as noted by Reuters.

Algeria is next, and a statement win could open the door to a deep run.

2. Nigeria

Nigeria impressed with a near-perfect group campaign that reinforced their reputation as contenders.

The Super Eagles won all three matches, combining defensive control with sharp finishing to score eight goals, their highest group stage tally at the AFCON.

Confidence is high in the Nigerian camp, although memories of the 2019 AFCON stumble linger. Facing Mozambique in the last 16, Eric Chelle’s side will be keen to avoid history repeating itself and instead turn momentum into progress.

Players of Algeria celebrate their third goal in their 3-0 mauling of Equatorial Guinea in their Group E final encounter at Moulay Hassan Stadium on December 31, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Bouys.

Source: Getty Images

1. Algeria

Algeria sit at the summit after delivering the most commanding group display.

The Fennecs scored seven goals and conceded only once, dominating matches with structure and composure. Even with rotation, they brushed aside Equatorial Guinea with ease.

According to the Olympics, their knockout journey begins against DR Congo, a tricky test despite Algeria remaining unbeaten in six previous meetings. If they navigate that hurdle, another title charge could gather real pace.

Mbappé names favourite to win AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé named his favourite to win the 2025 AFCON after watching Morocco play Mali in Rabat.

His choice also matches Opta’s supercomputer predictions made before the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh