Senegal overcame an early goal from Sudan to win 3-1 and reach the AFCON quarter-finals

James Kwesi Appiah became the first Ghanaian coach to achieve a key feat at the Africa Cup of Nations finals

Pape Gueye, Nicolas Jackson, and Ibrahim Mbaye delivered standout performances for Senegal in Tangier

Senegal proved too strong for Sudan as the reigning heavyweights sealed a 3-1 victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Tangier Grand Stadium.

The Teranga Lions once again underlined their tournament credentials, showing composure, quality, and attacking depth to end Sudan’s impressive run.

According to Flashscore, Sudan made a dream start when Aamir Abdallah, who plies his trade with Australian side Green Gully, stunned Senegal by opening the scoring in just the sixth minute.

The forward latched onto a well-timed assist from Walieldin Khidir and finished clinically, briefly igniting hopes of another shock in the competition.

However, Senegal refused to panic. Pape Thiaw's men dominated possession, patiently moving the ball and probing Sudan’s defensive shape.

Their persistence paid off in the 29th minute when Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye fired home the equaliser after being teed up by captain Sadio Mané.

Momentum firmly swung in Senegal’s favour, and they completed the turnaround just before half-time.

Once again, Gueye was on the scoresheet, calmly converting after being set up by Nicolas Jackson, the Chelsea forward currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

According to CAF, the 2019 champions went into the break with a deserved 2-1 lead.

The second half was less eventful, with Sudan sitting deeper and Senegal managing the game intelligently. While clear chances were limited, Senegal’s control never truly wavered.

The decisive moment arrived late on when Ibrahim Mbaye added a third goal to put the contest beyond doubt, ensuring a comfortable passage into the quarter-finals for the Teranga Lions.

Despite the defeat, Sudan can hold their heads high after reaching the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams.

James Kwesi Appiah bows out with pride

Although Sudan’s AFCON journey came to an end, head coach James Kwesi Appiah leaves the tournament with a significant personal and professional achievement.

His side’s 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in the group stage etched his name into the history books, making him the first Ghanaian coach to win an AFCON finals match with two different national teams.

Appiah previously guided Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the Round of 16 during the 2019 edition in Egypt. Replicating success with Sudan, under far more challenging circumstances, further enhanced his reputation as a resilient and adaptable tactician.

Given Sudan’s ongoing civil unrest and the obstacles faced during qualification, merely reaching the Round of 16 represents a remarkable accomplishment.

While elimination is never easy to accept, this campaign can still be celebrated as a form of triumph, offering hope and pride to Sudanese football supporters and reinforcing Appiah’s lasting impact on the continental stage.

