Antoine Semenyo has set social media abuzz after a video showed him receiving prayers from a pastor ahead of Bournemouth’s Premier League clash against Arsenal

The widely shared moment sparked varied reactions among fans, blending faith and football in the build-up to what marked his 100th Premier League appearance

Semenyo’s viral moment also comes amid growing transfer speculation, with reports suggesting he has agreed a deal in principle to join Manchester City

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo drew attention during Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Arsenal as he shared a quiet moment of faith on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The touching scene unfolded during the warm-up and quickly spread across social media, striking a chord with supporters at home and abroad.

Antoine Semenyo’s Pre Arsenal Prayers Go Viral as Pastor 'Blesses' Star Forward

Semenyo's prayer moment goes viral

Fresh from his baptism on New Year’s Day, the 25-year-old was seen pitchside with a clergyman identified as Pastor John Thompson.

In the brief clip, Semenyo appeared calm and reflective as the pastor placed a hand on his chest and offered prayers.

The moment felt deeply personal, yet powerful enough to resonate widely, especially among Ghanaian fans, where faith and sport often go hand in hand.

Those familiar with Semenyo’s journey were not surprised. The Bournemouth attacker has spoken openly about his Christian beliefs and how they shape his mindset.

Many supporters viewed the prayer as a sign of focus and mental grounding before facing one of England’s biggest clubs.

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from X as fans shared their thoughts.

@Wilson_725 added a spiritual angle:

"In everything you've got to include God ,and he did it perfectly."

@Crageslim wrote:

"This is great."

@Affirmativ2p chimed in:

"That’s why is good."

@DegenSynth summed up:

"That moment adds a layer of meaning to his performance, reminds us how much faith can motivate."

Semenyo struggles in landmark game

Once the match began, Semenyo endured one of his quieter afternoons this season.

He lost possession 15 times, completed two dribbles, registered no shots on target, recorded 70 percent passing accuracy and received a yellow card.

Sofascore rated his display at 6.2, a modest return on a day meant to celebrate his 100th Premier League appearance for Bournemouth.

His inability to click into full gear affected the Cherries as they stumbled to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal.

Despite that showing, his overall campaign remains impressive. With nine goals and three assists, he stands as Bournemouth’s most prolific player this term, per ESPN.

That form has not gone unnoticed. According to Alex Crook, Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle, with contracts now being prepared.

Still, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes the Arsenal encounter may not be Semenyo’s final outing in red and black.

The coach understands the forward will also be available for the upcoming fixture against Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on January 7.

