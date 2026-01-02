Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s followers expressed sheer excitement after displaying a gigantic, meticulously crafted mannequin of their leader

A video of the exhibition has ignited lively online discussions, with many users sharing mixed reactions about the colossal church artwork

This comes after the leader reportedly encouraged members to sell properties and fully dedicate themselves to his ministry

The founder of The Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has drawn widespread attention after a colossal mannequin of him emerged during the Christmas season.

Members of The Believers Worship Centre celebrate their leader, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, by creating a gigantic mannequin in his likeness. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook, SikaOfficial/X

Source: UGC

A video circulating online captured the uncontainable excitement of church members and admirers as they displayed the creative artwork.

Proud members quickly pulled out their phones, recording the moment while singing and showering praise on the life-size figure.

From head to toe, the mannequin bore striking similarities to the pastor, including facial likeness and attire.

It wore a signature white and violet overall dress, reflecting the leader’s iconic style. The scene quickly became a viral sensation as Philadelphia church members shared their admiration and joy.

Adom Kyei's huge mannequin stirs reactions online

Social media users flocked to comment on the display, reflecting a mix of astonishment and debate over the church leader’s decision to immortalise himself in such a grand form:

@ImSage05 wrote:

"Whoever did this should be arrested."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Imagine walking into church and seeing a life-size version of your pastor staring back! Philly members got a 'prophet-spective' upgrade!"

@MajidCarlos added:

"Christians vs ‘Worldly’ people go fight for de cs under p3333... I want to read comments then laugh abeg."

@nana_qwerqu added:

"Charlie, you talk rn they will say you are against God."

See the post on X below.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah talks about tithes

In another development, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has asked his congregation to disregard overemphasis on pursuing riches on earth and channel their concentration on building wealth in heaven.

He made this statement during the 31st Watch Night Service, held at his new church auditorium.

Prophet Adom Kyei firmly asserted his commitment to integrity, emphasising that he does not tell lies or extort money from his congregation.

"Reflecting on the numerous testimonies that have been shared in this sanctuary, it becomes evident that if I were to take your offerings and tithes for personal gain, it would suggest that the God I am dedicated to cannot provide for His followers. Therefore, I encourage you to prioritise your faith: sell your properties if you must, but invest your hearts in Adom Nyame."

He continued:

"I have no intention of extorting money from you, nor will I ever stoop to begging for sustenance. My mission is not to instil fear or anxiety as a means to gain your financial support. I assure you, this is the essence of the Adom Nyame I embody."

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah asks his church members to sell their properties and follow him in a viral video. Photo credit: @adomkyeiduah.

Source: Facebook

Adom Kyei reportedly asked followers to sell properties

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian prophet Adom Kyei has asked all his church members to sell their properties.

The popular pastor advised them to sell everything they own and follow him.

The renowned preacher, whose son recently held a lavish wedding, explained that those who take this bold step would be blessed.

Source: YEN.com.gh