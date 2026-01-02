Antoine Semenyo has taken a meaningful step off the pitch by publicly affirming his Christian faith

The Ghana international was baptised in a quiet ceremony ahead of what is shaping up to be a pivotal year in his career in 2026

Reports suggest Semenyo is close to completing a move to Man City, with Bournemouth said to have reached an agreement in principle with the Citizens

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo marked the start of the New Year with a powerful personal decision, choosing to publicly affirm his Christian faith through baptism.

The Bournemouth attacker has never shied away from speaking about God, and on January 1, 2026, he took a step that resonated far beyond the football pitch.

Antoine Semenyo gets baptised

The 25-year-old, who celebrated his father's 60th birthday in London, was baptised during a quiet ceremony in Bournemouth, a moment later shared widely across social media.

Footage seen by YEN.com.gh showed Semenyo dressed simply in a white T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms as he was guided into the water by a man believed to be a pastor.

After being immersed, the forward rose from the ocean smiling broadly, his reaction reflecting joy and fulfilment.

Watch the video:

The scene quickly captured the attention of fans, many of whom praised him for openly living out his beliefs.

Reactions soon flooded X, with messages ranging from prayers to playful banter.

@FernadoTin10172 wrote:

"Hallelujah, all glory to God. God bless Antoine Semenyo. God bless his football career. 2026 will be his glorious year."

@Professorfootyy added:

"Another baller in Christ. Love to see it!"

@Vimhype_ shared simply:

"This is beautiful."

@miitmii joked:

"He needs to join Arsenal so he can fellowship with the brethren."

The moment highlighted a side of Semenyo often spoken about but rarely seen so vividly.

Faith, by his own admission in past interviews, has remained central to his journey and mindset as a professional athlete. Water baptism holds deep meaning within Christianity.

According to Planet Shakers, water baptism symbolises identification with the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It represents spiritual rebirth, cleansing and a commitment to a new life in faith, often demonstrated through full immersion and rising again from the water.

Semenyo now joins a growing group of footballers such as Raheem Sterling and Dani Alves who have openly identified with Christ.

Semenyo set to join Man City

His spiritual milestone arrives amid growing transfer speculation. Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that a move from Bournemouth to Manchester City is agreed in principle, with paperwork currently being prepared.

ESPN also noted that City are willing to activate the £65 million release clause in his contract.

Despite the noise, City manager Pep Guardiola has remained cautious when asked about the forward.

"I don't know any news about anything right now," he said.

For Semenyo, however, the New Year has already begun with purpose, reflection and renewed faith, regardless of what unfolds next on the football stage.

Why Semenyo to City is a game-changer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why a possible move to Manchester City could be a major step in Antoine Semenyo’s career.

At 25, he has not yet reached his peak, and working under Pep Guardiola could help him take his game to the next level if the deal goes through.

