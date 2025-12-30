Several well-known African stars are tied at the summit of the AFCON 2025 scoring chart, making the Golden Boot contest highly competitive

The tournament has seen 67 goals in 30 games so far, highlighting the attacking flair and excitement on display

Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Morocco all feature players among the leading scorers, adding extra drama as the knockout rounds draw near

The battle for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot is intensifying, with seven players sharing the top spot on the scorers’ list as of December 28.

As the tournament reaches its crucial stages, goals are flowing from all directions, making the contest for the top scorer one of the most thrilling narratives of the competition.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers chart, as Riyad Mahrez and co. lead, with Mohamed Salah featuring. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP, Franck FIFE

Source: Getty Images

As knockout football looms, every strike could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a thrilling and unpredictable Golden Boot race.

Egypt and Nigeria reach AFCON knockout stage

According to Al Jazeera, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Mali, South Africa, Tanzania, have already sealed their places in the round of 16.

The Pharaohs opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe before edging past South Africa 1-0, while Nigeria impressed with a 2-1 win against Tanzania and a thrilling 3-2 success over Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Algeria recorded their second successive win when they accounted for Burkina Faso 1-0 on December 28,

All qualified teams have made a strong statement in Morocco, underlining their credentials as serious contenders for the AFCON crown.

2025 AFCON Top Scorers chart

According to Wikipedia, as of December 30, 2025, here’s a look at the leading goal scorers, with 67 goals scored so far.

3 Goals

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria

Brahim Díaz – Morocco

Ayoub El Kaabi – Morocco

2 goals

Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast Mohamed Salah – Egypt Lassine Sinayoko – Mali Ademola Lookman – Nigeria Oswin Appollis – South Africa Lyle Foster – South Africa Nicolas Jackson – Senegal Elias Achouri – Tunisia

Mohamed Salah during Egypt vs. South Africa on December 26, 2025. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

1 goal

1 Goal Ibrahim Maza – Algeria Gelson Dala – Angola Show – Angola Yohan Roche – Benin Georgi Minoungou – Burkina Faso Edmond Tapsoba – Burkina Faso Karl Etta Eyong – Cameroon Théo Bongonda – Democratic Republic of the Congo Cédric Bakambu – Democratic Republic of the Congo Omar Marmoush – Egypt Marvin Anieboh – Equatorial Guinea Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon Alex Moucketou-Moussounda – Gabon Faisal Bangal – Mozambique Diogo Calila – Mozambique Geny Catamo – Mozambique Semi Ajayi – Nigeria Victor Osimhen – Nigeria Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria Tshepang Moremi – South Africa Sadio Mané – Senegal Cherif Ndiaye – Senegal Ali Abdi – Tunisia Ellyes Skhiri – Tunisia Montassar Talbi – Tunisia Charles M'Mombwa – Tanzania Simon Msuva – Tanzania Uche Ikpeazu – Uganda Denis Omedi – Uganda Patson Daka – Zambia Prince Dube – Zimbabwe Tawanda Maswanhise – Zimbabwe Knowledge Musona – Zimbabwe

1 Own Goal Saúl Coco – Equatorial Guinea (against Sudan) Ghislain Konan – Ivory Coast (against Cameroon) Aubrey Modiba – South Africa (against Zimbabwe)

Egypt vs. South Africa preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh offered a detailed preview of the Group B clash between Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana. In a closely contested group-stage match, the seven-time African champions narrowly defeated South Africa 1-0, courtesy of a crucial penalty from Salah.

Despite controlling possession for much of the game, Egypt struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a well-organized South African defence. Salah remained calm from the penalty spot after a foul in the box, securing all three points and confirming the Pharaohs’ progression to the knockout rounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh