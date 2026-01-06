Ghana have suffered a significant setback in their build-up to the 2026 World Cup after AS Monaco confirmed that defender Mohammed Salisu has sustained a season-ending knee injury

AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu is set for a lengthy absence after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the club’s Ligue 1 clash with Olympique Lyonnais over the weekend.

The injury occurred late in the match when Salisu went down clutching his knee and required immediate medical attention.

Further tests have since confirmed the seriousness of the injury, ruling the centre-back out for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Mohammed Salisu is set to miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a devastating ACL injury. Photo by Valery HACHE.

AS Monaco confirm Salisu injury

AS Monaco have confirmed the diagnosis and assured Mohammed Salisu of their full support as he begins his recovery.

“At the very end of the match against Olympique Lyonnais, our centre-back Mohammed Salisu suffered an injury to his left knee,” the club said in a statement.

“Medical examinations revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The club will support Mohammed throughout his recovery and stands firmly behind him.”

The blow added to a frustrating night for the Principality club, who not only lost ground in the race for European qualification but also saw several key players forced off.

Salisu’s injury proved the most serious, arriving at a time when he had established himself as a regular starter amid the absences of Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier, per Ghanasoccernet.

It also marked a second ACL setback for Monaco in consecutive matches, following Takumi Minamino’s similar injury against AJ Auxerre before the winter break.

Mohammed Salisu's injury is a big blow to Ghana. Photo: Valery HACHE.

An ACL tear typically keeps players sidelined for around nine months, a timeline that effectively rules Salisu out of Ghana’s plans for the upcoming World Cup.

The injury represents a major setback for both club and country, with the defender a key figure in Monaco’s back line and an important option for the Black Stars.

Since making his international debut in 2022, Salisu has scored four goals in 22 appearances for Ghana.

Ghanaian players with ACL injury

Salisu’s injury also adds to a growing list of Ghanaian internationals to have suffered ACL setbacks in recent times.

Fatawu Issahaku, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Mumin and Baba Iddrisu have all endured similar injuries, raising concerns about their cumulative impact on Ghana’s talent pool at both club and international levels, per Flashscore.

Attention now turns to surgery and rehabilitation for Salisu, with the immediate focus on recovery as he embarks on a long road back to full fitness, hoping to return stronger from a cruel and frustrating blow.

