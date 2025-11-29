Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu delivered a standout performance as AS Monaco shocked Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 encounter

His commanding display earned reviews from top French media outlets, who highlighted him as one of the driving forces behind Monaco’s impressive win

Fans have since taken to social media to applaud the 26-year-old defender, celebrating his rich vein of form

Mohammed Salisu delivered a commanding display as AS Monaco secured a memorable win over Paris Saint-Germain in a tense Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Ghanaian centre-back completed the entire game and anchored a disciplined defensive unit that frustrated the visitors from start to finish.

Salisu excels as Monaco stun PSG

Salisu began the 2025/26 campaign on the fringes but gradually worked his way back into Sébastien Pocognoli’s preferred lineup.

His recent consistency and calm reading of situations have justified the manager’s renewed faith.

That momentum carried into this meeting at Stade Louis II, where Monaco returned to league action after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Pafos.

PSG arrived on the back of a spirited comeback against Tottenham Hotspur, which made the challenge even tougher.

Both sides struggled to create clear chances before Monaco took charge after the break.

Their breakthrough came when Takumi Minamino squeezed a low finish into the side netting past Lucas Chevalier.

Even the introduction of the Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele could not tilt the contest.

Salisu marshalled the backline with composure, winning duels and shutting down dangerous attacks.

The loss was PSG’s second in the domestic campaign. Although they remained on top with 30 points, Marseille could leapfrog them depending on their result against Toulouse. Meanwhile, Monaco sit in sixth spot with 23 points.

French media react to Salisu’s performance

After the match, leading French outlets applauded the Ghanaian for delivering one of his finest Monaco displays.

Many highlighted his authority, positioning and impact in key moments, describing his presence as vital to the home side’s control of the match.

L’Equipe awarded him an 8, noting:

"Mohammed Salisu delivered a superb performance, commanding the defence and playing a key role in Takumi Minamino's goal."

Maxi Foot described his output as satisfying and wrote:

"He was particularly impressive going forward. In the first half alone, he forced Chevalier into a save from a loose ball that no one touched, and then his header from a set piece struck the post. The Ghanaian also had a goal disallowed for an offside position by Teze. Later in the second half, his long ball to Golovin led to Minamino's goal."

Footmercato offered a rating of 6, adding:

"He managed to stop the Georgian striker in the 75th minute, just a few yards from his own goal, allowing Monaco to breathe a sigh of relief: a crucial tackle."

Supporters echoed the praise online. @Joshuaakweteh69 wrote:

"Top top performances this season."

@Callist29317640 added:

"He’s now playing like he used to. I hope he continues like this and stays fit for the World Cup."

@qobi_cool reacted:

"Things we love to see."

