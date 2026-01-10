Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo scored and provided an assist just 24 hours after completing his £62.5million move

The Ghanaian became the first City debutant since Sergio Agüero in 2011 to both score and register an assist on his first appearance for the club

Fresh from a dramatic 95th-minute winner for Bournemouth against Tottenham, Semenyo went straight into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has shared his reaction after enjoying a dream debut for Manchester City, where he both scored and provided an assist in his first appearance for the club.

The Black Stars forward was handed a place in the starting XI just one day after City confirmed his big-money move from Bournemouth, with the winger wasting no time in announcing himself at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo Reacts After Equalling Aguero’s Historic Feat on Manchester City Debut

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo opened his Manchester City goal account a little over 24 hours after completing his transfer to the Premier League champions.

The forward completed his move to Manchester in a deal worth an initial £62.5million, rising with add-ons and including a sell-on clause, as Pep Guardiola’s side won the race for his signature at the start of the January transfer window.

Despite having only just arrived, Semenyo was immediately trusted by Guardiola and named in the starting line-up the very next day.

He repaid that faith in emphatic fashion, registering an assist before finding the back of the net himself against League One outfit Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup.

His debut proved to be a memorable one, as Manchester City cruised through the tie without any difficulty, producing a dominant display to comfortably book their place in the next round.

The contest ended in a resounding 10-1 victory, with the new signing playing a key role in the rout.

Starting the match on the wing, Semenyo left his mark with both a goal and an assist, underlining the impact he is expected to bring to Guardiola’s side.

Semenyo Reacts After Equalling Aguero’s Historic Feat on Manchester City Debut

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo reacts after equalling Aguero's record

In doing so, the former Bournemouth attacker etched his name into the club’s history books.

He became the first Manchester City debutant since Sergio Agüero to score and register an assist on his debut, matching a feat the Argentine legend achieved back in 2011 against Swansea City.

After replicating Agüero’s achievement, Semenyo took to social media to react to his stunning start to life at City.

His move to Manchester followed a fairytale farewell with Bournemouth on Wednesday night, when he struck a dramatic 95th-minute winner to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghanaian then flew out from the south coast on a black private jet at around 7:18am on Thursday morning to complete his switch to Manchester.

Semenyo has been in outstanding form for Bournemouth, scoring 10 goals in 21 appearances this season after netting 13 times in 42 matches during the previous campaign.

His explosive debut performance suggests that momentum has carried seamlessly into his new chapter with Manchester City.

Fatawu could join Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as a possible replacement for Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth following the Ghanaian forward's move to Manchester City.

The in-form attacker has impressed in the Championship this season and is seen as a smart and attainable option for the Cherries.

Source: YEN.com.gh