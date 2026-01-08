Jose Mourinho had Benfica players stay overnight at the training ground to enforce focus, accountability

The bold move came after a 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat to Braga that ended the team’s 11-game unbeaten run

With Porto next in the Portuguese Cup, Benfica were under intense pressure to recover quickly and restore their competitiveness in domestic competitions

Benfica players spent the night at the club’s training ground following their 3-1 defeat to Braga in the League Cup semi-finals, a move orchestrated by manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach, who took over at Benfica in September, revealed that he wanted his squad to reflect on their performance rather than get a proper night’s rest.

According to One Football, the match ended on a sour note for Benfica, with former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi receiving a red card, leaving the team down to ten men.

Mourinho indicated that the stay at the Seixal training complex could continue for some time as he looks to refocus his squad ahead of their next fixtures. The manager explained that players would remain at Seixal, with training sessions scheduled for Thursday and the following day.

With no League Cup final to prepare for on the weekend, the focus shifts entirely to their upcoming Portuguese Cup quarter-final clash against Porto next Wednesday, January 14.

As covered by the BBC, the former Real Madrid boss made it clear that he was disappointed with his team’s display against Braga and is demanding a shift in attitude ahead of one of their biggest upcoming games against Porto.

Mourinho began his coaching journey at Benfica in 2000 but left after just ten games due to disagreements with the club president. In his current tenure, he has led the team to 14 wins in 23 matches, though the loss to Braga ended an 11-game unbeaten run.

He admitted that the dressing room talk after the match had been one-sided, emphasising that he prefers open discussion over monologues.

The focus, he said, would now be on analysing the gap between the first and second halves of the semi-final and ensuring the team is fully prepared for Wednesday's fixture.

Meanwhile, Benfica currently sit third in the Primeira Liga standings, ten points behind league leaders Porto, adding further importance to the upcoming clash.

Mourinho’s decision to have Benfica players stay at the training ground shows his focus on accountability and improvement, drawing attention for its boldness as the team now faces pressure to bounce back against Porto.

Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that S.L. Benfica officially announced José Mourinho as their new head coach, marking a sensational return to the club where he began his managerial career 25 years ago.

The Portuguese tactician took over from Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties following Benfica’s surprise 3-2 home defeat to Qarabag in their Champions League opener in September 2025.

