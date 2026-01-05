Manchester United have confirmed the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge of the Red Devils

Amorim departs Old Trafford following a 1-1 draw away to Leeds on January 4, 2026, which proved to be his final match in charge

The club has outlined the reason behind its decision to part ways with the Portuguese tactician

Manchester United announced the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday, January 5, 2026, ending his 14-month tenure with the club.

The 40-year-old Portuguese coach’s final game came just a day earlier, a 1-1 draw against Leeds, which left the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League standings.

Why Ruben Amorim Was Sacked by Manchester United Despite High Expectations

Inside Man United's decision to sack Amorim

Appointed in November 2024, Amorim initially inspired optimism with a strong European run, guiding United to the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao last May but eventually losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

That success hinted at a promising future under his leadership.

However, inconsistent league performances eventually led the club’s hierarchy to conclude that a change was necessary to boost their chances of finishing as high as possible domestically.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the club wrote in an official statement.

Reports from talkSPORT revealed that a strained relationship with the director of football, Jason Wilcox, played a role.

Sources suggest Amorim’s reduced authority – he reportedly wanted full managerial control rather than a head coach role – created tension behind the scenes.

The decision to part ways with Amorim has sparked reactions from fans online. YEN.com.gh has compiled the thoughts of netizens:

@ronak_yaps wrote:

"This is a big shock."

@MattLismore slammed:

"Disgraceful decision, INEOS out, Wilcox out, Barrada out."

@zhee_explores chimed in:

"Took them long enough."

Ruben Amorim's stats at Man United

According to Transfermarkt statistics, his record stood at a modest 1.43 points per game across all competitions, tallying 25 wins, 15 draws, and 23 losses in 63 matches.

This marks the poorest points average for a Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, highlighting the club’s urgent need for change.

United expressed gratitude to Amorim for his contributions and wished him success in future ventures.

In the meantime, former club midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named interim head coach.

Fletcher will take charge of the upcoming Premier League match against Burnley on Wednesday as United begins the search for a new permanent manager to lead the team forward.

