Mohammed Kudus was forced to come off during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Sunderland.

The 25-year-old winger went to ground shortly after the 15th-minute mark, clutching the top of his left leg.

Mohammed Kudus Forced Off With Injury in First Half Against Sunderland

Rodrigo Bentancur was the first player to go over to Kudus, and he immediately indicated to the bench that the Ghanaian needed to come off.

The former West Ham star was replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

Kudus was able to walk off the field, but he appeared to suffer a muscular issue (adductor).

Although Kudus was able to walk off the pitch, initial signs suggested a muscular problem, believed to be related to his adductor. Further assessment is expected to determine the extent of the injury.

The 25-year-old has been a regular figure for Spurs this season, starting all but one Premier League match. He has recorded two goals and six assists in the league and remains a key part of Frank’s plans, despite modest numbers in front of goal.

Kudus joined Tottenham in the summer from West Ham United for £55 million on a six-year deal and has produced seven goal contributions in 18 league appearances so far.

The Ghanaian has started all but one of the Lilywhites' matches in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

Despite a shy return in the final third, Frank has previously described the Tottenham forward as one of three key players in his side.

Last month, the Dane showered Richarlison, Kudus and Xavi Simons with praise.

Speaking to reporters following a dominant win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, the Spurs boss said:

"I don't think we've actually taken the handbrake off.

"Football is so beautifully simple sometimes, but also so complicated. I think a lot about the relationships, the team being in sync, players being sharp and in form all at same time helps.

"Three players I would like to mention of course. Richy is probably in, not in his best form ever maybe, but in a very good place and also physically. Mo Kudus is, after the great start to the season, a little dip and a minor injury, back in full energy, looking sharp."

Frank added:

"Xavi is performing at a good top level. So those three together, just give the offensive part of the game much more."

The Dane has always had a soft spot for Kudus, whom Tottenham signed from West for about £50million in the summer. At the start of the season, Frank waxed lyrical about the Ghanaian's contributions on and off the ball.

Following the 2-2 draw against in September, the Spurs boss said: "I think two things. One, his work ethic has been really good.

