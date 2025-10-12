Mohammed Kudus ended his three-game goal drought for the Black Stars by scoring the opener in Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward had last found the net in March during Ghana’s 3-0 victory over Madagascar.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Mohammed Kudus scores against Comoros, fans hail him

Kudus scores against Comoros

Carrying his impressive club form into international duty, Kudus broke the deadlock with a composed finish that set the tone for the match.

With Ghana needing only a draw to secure qualification and Madagascar trailing in second place, Otto Addo’s side controlled the game comfortably.

Two minutes after the break, Kudus capitalised on a precise low cross from the right flank, slotting the ball home from close range.

The fully-packed Accra Sports Stadium erupted in celebration, with fans cheering and chanting “USA” in unison.

The goal not only lifted Ghana on the scoreboard but also injected confidence into the squad as they inched closer to confirming their fifth World Cup appearance.

Kudus’ ability to translate his Premier League momentum to the international stage underscores his growing influence and importance to the Black Stars’ attacking line-up.

