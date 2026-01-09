Opta’s supercomputer has forecast the likely winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the tournament heads into the quarter-finals

Fans are set for a series of blockbuster ties, highlighted by hosts Morocco taking on five-time champions Cameroon

Three nations, including defending champions Ivory Coast, have been handed less than a 10% chance of lifting the trophy

Opta’s supercomputer has refreshed its projections for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following the conclusion of the round of 16, with eight heavyweight nations advancing to the quarter-finals.

Unlike previous tournaments where surprise packages stole the headlines, this year’s competition in Morocco has followed a familiar script. The continent’s established powers have largely held their nerve, ensuring the last eight is stacked with pedigree rather than fairy tales.

Opta predicts who will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photos: Torbjorn Tande/Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Seven of the remaining teams have previously lifted the AFCON trophy, creating a rare concentration of continental royalty at this stage.

It promises an intense and unforgiving path to the final, where margins are expected to be razor-thin.

Record seven-time champions Egypt are still in contention, alongside five-time winners Cameroon and three-time champions Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, per Africa Soccer.

They are joined by former title holders Algeria and Senegal, while hosts Morocco continue to ride a wave of home support and growing belief.

Mali stand alone as the only quarter-finalist yet to win the competition. However, their consistent progress in recent editions and disciplined performances have earned them widespread respect, even as they chase a first historic crown.

Friday’s quarter-final action begins with a compelling West African showdown between Mali and Senegal, before attention shifts to the hosts as Morocco take on Cameroon in an evening clash dripping with history.

Saturday raises the stakes even further, with Algeria facing Nigeria in a contest of tactical control against attacking firepower.

The final tie pits giants against giants as Egypt meet Côte d’Ivoire in a rematch of past classics, per Foot Africa.

Opta predicts who will win AFCON 2025

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Morocco remain favourites to lift the trophy, with a 22.52% chance of success.

Senegal follow at 17.64%, while Algeria and Egypt are close behind on 14.91% and 12.25% respectively. Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Mali complete the rankings.

The bracket is now set. The winner of Mali versus Senegal will face whoever emerges from Egypt against Côte d’Ivoire, while Morocco or Cameroon will meet the victor of Algeria and Nigeria.

Morocco is hosting AFCON 2025. Photo: Peter Plumby.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Laryea earns VAR role at AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Nii Laryea has earned another major vote of confidence after being handed a key role at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reinforcing his growing reputation on the continental stage.

Laryea was appointed as the lead Video Assistant Referee for the quarter-final showdown between Morocco and Cameroon, scheduled for Friday, January 9, 2026.

The decision by CAF places the 36-year-old at the heart of one of the tournament’s most anticipated fixtures.

Source: YEN.com.gh