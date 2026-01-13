Solskjaer's Reaction to Man Utd Picking Carrick as New Interim Head Coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction to being overlooked by Manchester United has been revealed.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that United had appointed Michael Carrick as head coach for the remainder of the 25/26 campaign.

A club statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach of the men’s first team until the end of the 2025/26 season. Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"He joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager. The former England international was head coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022."

Before Carrick's appointment, it was reported that Solskjaer was also involved in the process, but the club opted for the Englishman.

Now, according to The Athletic, Solskjaer was 'naturally disappointed' after being told he was not going to be hired.

However, it has been claimed that the Norwegian wanted the job permanently, working towards a long-term project rather than just the remainder of the current campaign.

The report also stated that Solskjaer is 'fully supportive of Carrick'.

Back in 2023, Solskjaer told The Athletic that 'Carrick would be the manager of Manchester United if he wanted to be'.

Carrick is set to be joined by the likes of Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion on the bench.

Speaking following his appointment, Carrick said: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

"I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."

Carrick's first match in charge will be Saturday's derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Source: YEN.com.gh