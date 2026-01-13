Former UEFA Champions League midfielder Thierry Steimetz passed away on Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The 42-year-old was forced to retire in 2017 after having his leg amputated because of a malignant tumour.

After having played for the likes of Lens B, Roye, and Metz throughout a playing career that spanned France, Luxembourg, and Germany, Steimetz went into coaching, leading amateur side SSEP Hombourg-Haut to multiple successes at regional level in his homeland France, and left a lasting impression everywhere he went.

Steimetz also featured in Europa League qualifiers across his 200 appearances, but his finest hour came when he scored two goals away in a Champions League second qualifying round second leg match against Red Bull Salzburg to help his side to a famous victory in 2012.

Since his passing, there has been an outpouring of love on social media from those that worked closely with him.

Football pays tribute to Thierry Steimetz

The French professional footballer's union (UNFP) announced the news of the 42-year-old's death in a statement on social media. "It is with great sadness that the UNFP learned this Sunday of the passing of Thierry Steimetz at the age of 42," it read.

"A former midfielder for Metz, where he wore the jersey during the 2011-2012 season, of Forbach or Amneville, Thierry Steimetz was a respected figure in Lorraine and Luxembourg football.

"Since 2018, he had been sharing his passion and experience on the bench of SSEP Hombourg-Haut (R1). We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

As per the Mirror, Metz held a minute's silence before Sunday's Coupe de France tie at home to Montpellier. The Ligue 1 club also posted on social media:

"A prominent figure in amateur football in the Moselle region, and a Metz player during the 2011-2012 season, Thierry Steimetz has passed away at the age of 42. The entire FC Metz team wishes to extend its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Hombourg-Haut shared their condolences in an emotional statement, saying: "Today the Spartans family mourns one of their own. Thierry Steimetz has left us, leaving behind a huge void. Passionate coach, deeply attached to SSEP Hombourg-Haut, Thierry began and ended his young coaching career at the club of his heart.

Through his work, his dedication and his love for football, he made the club's history forever and put Hombourg-Haut on the map of football, far beyond our city.

Source: YEN.com.gh