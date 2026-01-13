Zinedine Zidane has already dropped a clear hint on his football return amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after losing to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final, Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos said:

"Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach.

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

Meanwhile, Alonso also posted a statement of his own, describing the chacne to manage Madrid as an honour.

The former midfielder wrote: "This professional chapter has come to an end, and it hasn't turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honor and a responsibility.

"I thank the club, the players, and above all, the fans and the Madridista community for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and the pride of having done my best."

The club also confirmed that Alvaro Arbeloa will take over as the new first-team head coach, having also represented the Spanish giants as a player.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Zidane have also been linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

Zidane, 53, managed Madrid for the first time between 2016 and 2018 before returning to the club in 2019.

The Frenchman then left again in 2021 and has been out of a job ever since.

Back in November 2025, Zidane was asked about a potential return to football.

As per GOAL, he said: "It will happen soon. Very soon."

Zidane has been heavily linked with the France job, with Didier Deschamps set to leave following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking about potentially managing his country, Zidane said: "’d like to be the head coach of the France team one day. I will surely return to coaching."

Source: YEN.com.gh