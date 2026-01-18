Daniel Laryea enjoyed a strong AFCON 2025 campaign, earning key appointments as both a centre referee and lead VAR official at the tournament in Morocco

He officiated high-profile and high-pressure matches, including a decisive knockout fixture that ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, despite pre-match controversy

The Ghanaian referee received a warm welcome on his return home, arriving in Ghana to be greeted by family, friends, and fans at the airport

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has returned home after officiating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 38-year-old was among 28 centre referees selected by CAF to oversee matches at the tournament.

Daniel Laryea Returns Home After Stellar AFCON 2025 Performances Amid Controversy

Daniel Laryea welcomed home

Laryea had an impressive tournament, demonstrating consistency, composure, and fairness throughout his assignments.

His inclusion in the competition follows years of steady excellence across domestic leagues and international fixtures.

In a video shared on social media, Laryea was seen arriving at Kotoko International Airport in Ghana, where he was warmly welcomed by family, friends, and some fans.

He made his first appearance at the 2025 AFCON on December 27, 2025, officiating a high-profile Group E clash.

The experienced referee was also appointed as the lead Video Assistant Referee for the quarter-final showdown between Morocco and Cameroon on January 9, 2026.

Laryea further proved his quality and composure in high-pressure situations, particularly during Morocco’s dramatic progression to the final following a penalty shootout at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium.

His appointment to such a decisive fixture had drawn criticism from some Nigerian supporters ahead of kickoff, citing the historical football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria and questioning the wisdom of the selection. Despite the controversy, CAF stood firm and retained the Accra Academy Senior High alumnus for the match.

After the quarter-final, Nigerian fans expressed frustration over several of Laryea’s decisions, claiming key calls went against their team at critical moments. One incident that drew particular attention…

