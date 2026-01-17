Ghana missed AFCON 2025 for the first time in 20 years, ending two decades of uninterrupted appearances

The Black Stars’ absence opened the door for other African football powerhouses to make a mark

With AFCON behind them, Ghana now turns its full focus to preparing for the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian sports journalist Yeboah Bright offered a thoughtful analysis of Nigeria and the Ivory Coast's 2025 AFCON campaign

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

With Ghana absent from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, attention initially turned to Nigeria and the Ivory Coast as the West African heavyweights poised to make history.

Many expected the Super Eagles to capitalise on the Black Stars’ absence, while Les Éléphants were also tipped as strong contenders for the continental crown.

Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, as Ghana failed to qualify. Image credit: BlackStars, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Ghana failed to qualify for 2025 AFCON

As ESPN stated, the Black Stars’ absence was historic. For the first time in 20 years, Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament after a dismal campaign in Group F.

The team finished without a single victory in six matches, recording three draws and three defeats to amass just three points. Key setbacks included a 1–1 draw with Angola, a 2–1 home loss to Niger, marked by Mohammed Kudus’s missed penalty, and earlier defeats to Angola and Sudan.

The team’s attacking inconsistency and lack of goals left them at the bottom of the group, while Angola topped the table and Sudan also advanced.

Following the qualification failure, coach Otto Addo accepted full responsibility, vowing to rebuild the team and address structural issues amid heavy criticism from fans, pundits, and football authorities.

Despite this setback, Ghana had already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, easing some of the immediate pressure on Addo and his squad.

4-time winners Ghana still ahead of Nigeria

With Ghana out of the picture, Nigeria and Ivory Coast were expected to challenge for continental supremacy. A victory would have allowed either side to match Ghana’s record of four AFCON titles, a benchmark the West African nation has long celebrated.

However, as the tournament unfolded, neither West African powerhouse managed to lift the trophy.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen. Image credit: Frank Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to Wikipedia records, the Black Stars rank as the third most successful nation in AFCON history, having won the tournament four times, with Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire still on three titles each.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Yeboah Bright reflected on the situation:

"Ghana’s absence from AFCON 2025 has certainly reshaped the dynamics of African football this year. Many eyes were on Nigeria and the Ivory Coast as potential favourites to challenge for the trophy, especially given the Super Eagles’ rich history and Les Éléphants’ consistent performances in recent tournaments.

''Yet, football is always unpredictable. Nigeria’s campaign ended heartbreakingly in the semi-finals against Morocco, with penalties cruelly denying them a place in the final.

''For the Ivory Coast, their journey was cut short as Egypt eliminated them in the quarter-finals, showing that even well-prepared teams can struggle against tactical discipline and composure from their opponents. I watched both games, and I thought that Nigeria were unlucky but the Ivorians did not deserve to beat Egypt.''

Gyan named Nigeria among 2025 AFCON favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan had named Nigeria among his favourites for AFCON 2025, along with other strong contenders.

While his predictions on the Super Eagles did not materialise, they reinforced the high expectations placed on West African teams in the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh