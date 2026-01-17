As anticipation builds ahead of the 2025 AFCON final, a significant development has emerged that could shape the clash between Senegal and Morocco

With both continental heavyweights now eyeing the ultimate prize, CAF has confirmed a list of players who will miss the final due to suspension

Sadio Mané inspired the Teranga Lions to eliminate record champions Egypt, while Morocco edged past Nigeria via a tense post-match penalty shootout

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Two players will sit out the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco, a setback that adds fresh intrigue to Sunday’s showdown in Rabat.

The title clash takes place on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with continental glory on the line.

Two key players will miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The road to the final delivered plenty of drama. Senegal booked their place in Tangier after Sadio Mané struck late to sink a resilient Egypt.

Hours later, Morocco survived a tense semi-final against Nigeria, edging through on penalties after a goalless contest that stretched into extra time under the watch of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.

As anticipation builds, the focus has shifted to team news, with CAF confirming disciplinary suspensions that will shape the final narrative.

Full list of players banned for AFCON final

Senegal’s quest for a second title in three tournaments has been complicated by the loss of two influential players.

CAF's disciplinary committee ruled that two players from the West African nation accumulated yellow cards during the knockout phase, triggering automatic bans. Tournament regulations explain the decision clearly.

"The cautions received during the matches qualifying phase shall not be taken into account for the matches of the final tournament. At the end of the first phase of the final tournament (group matches), all cautions received shall be cancelled for the rest of the competition. Nevertheless, a player having collected two yellow cards will sustain the one-match suspension."

According to ESPN, Captain Kalidou Koulibaly was the first casualty. The centre back saw yellow in the 17th minute for a foul on Omar Marmoush, having already been booked against Mali in the quarter-finals.

It marks a painful repeat of 2019, when suspension also forced him to miss the final. To compound matters, the former Chelsea defender left the semi-final injured and was replaced by Mamadou Sarr.

Senegal will face Morocco in the final of the 2025 AFCON - their second final in the last three competitions. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Just before the interval, Habib Diarra joined him on the sidelines. The midfielder, previously cautioned against Mali, picked up another booking that ruled him out of the decider.

In contrast, hosts Morocco approach the final without suspension worries. The Atlas Lions retain a full squad, a boost that could prove decisive as they chase a first AFCON crown since 1976.

With no right of appeal, Senegal must reshuffle, while Morocco prepares at full strength.

All signs point to a gripping finale, shaped by tactical choices, emotional swings and the weight of history, even as key names watch from afar.

Full list of AFCON winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the list of countries that have won the AFCON title.

Egypt lead with seven trophies, followed by Cameroon on five, while Ghana sit third with four titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh