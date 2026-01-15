Daniel Laryea has broken his silence following Nigeria’s dramatic exit from the 2025 AFCON after a tense penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco

Laryea’s performance during the clash has sharply divided opinion, with football fans across the continent expressing contrasting views on his handling of the game

The CAF-appointed official, who played a key role in the high-stakes semi-final, has also seen his Instagram account taken down after being mass-reported

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has spoken publicly for the first time since handling Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against Morocco in Rabat.

The 38-year-old official found himself at the centre of attention as Morocco advanced to the final following a dramatic penalty shootout at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium.

Daniel Laryea gestures towards Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's AFCON semi-final clash with Morocco on January 14, 2026. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Laryea’s selection for such a decisive fixture had already drawn opposition from Nigerian supporters before kickoff.

Many pointed to the long-standing football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria and questioned the wisdom of the appointment.

Despite the 'noise', CAF stood firm and retained the Accra Academy Senior High alumnus for the contest.

How Daniel Laryea performed

As the match unfolded, frustration grew among Super Eagles fans who felt several calls went against their side.

The most discussed moment arrived in the 33rd minute when Calvin Bassey received a yellow card after a physical exchange with Brahim Díaz.

Television replays appeared to show the Moroccan attacker tugging Bassey’s shirt, yet the sanction fell on the Nigerian defender.

The encounter remained tense and scoreless through regulation time and extra time. Once Morocco prevailed in the shootout, emotions spilt over online.

Many Nigerian fans directed their anger at the referee, accusing him of bias and weak control.

@GiloGhanyy47703 wrote:

"The most useless referee av ever seen in my life."

@alyabu85 added

"He was biased yesterday, mate. God punish him."

@anelka91_ commented:

"He was poor. Didn’t allow any 50 50 on our side. He is a small ref, got bullied by the fans."

The backlash did not end with criticism alone. Reports indicate that Laryea’s Instagram account was mass reported by angry supporters, leading to its temporary suspension shortly after the match.

Daniel Laryea is arguably Ghana's best referee. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Laryea reacts after AFCON semi-final storm

Away from the online outrage, Laryea adopted a composed tone when approached on the streets of Morocco following the game.

Speaking briefly to Sporty TV’s Klinton Cod during a chance encounter, the Ghanaian brushed off the controversy with a simple response.

"It's okay, it's football," he said in response to Nigerians bashing him for his performance.

Below is the video:

For Laryea, the semi-final appointment still marked a personal milestone and a proud moment for Ghanaian officiating.

Meanwhile, Morocco will now chase history as they attempt to end a 50-year wait for continental glory when they face Senegal in the final on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1900 hours GMT, according to NBC Sports.

Nigeria, on the flip side, turn their focus to the third-place playoff against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Saturday, January 17 at 1600 hours GMT, per the London Evening Standard.

Supercomputer predicts AFCON winner

In another AFCON-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the continental showpiece.

After analysing form, scoring trends and opponent strength, Morocco emerged as the favourites.

Source: YEN.com.gh