Antoine Seemnyo produced another top performance for Manchester City during their Premier League win against Wolves

Seemnyo has hit the ground running since his high-profile EPL transfer from Bournemouth on January 9, 2026

A veteran Ghanaian football official has spoken highly of Antoine Semenyo, backing and challenging him at the same time

Manchester City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, January 24, thanks to a commanding 2-0 victory over Wolves, with Omar Marmoush and Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo on the scoresheet.

Semenyo, in particular, impressed with a standout performance, highlighting why City acted quickly to secure his transfer from Bournemouth earlier this month.

Semenyo scores debut Man City EPL goal

According to Flashscore, Semenyo’s goal came just before half-time, moments after Mohamed Salah had put City ahead in the sixth minute following his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves struggled to cope with City’s fluid attacking movements, and the Ghanaian forward demonstrated excellent positional awareness, calmly finishing inside the box to double the hosts’ lead before the break.

This strike marked Semenyo’s third for Manchester City since joining on 9 January. He had already made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut during a remarkable 10–1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City and netting again in City’s 2–0 EFL Cup triumph at Newcastle United.

While those earlier goals showcased his potential, Saturday’s effort carried added significance as his first in England’s top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession and dictated play throughout, restricting Wolves to very few meaningful opportunities. City’s clinical finishing and control ensured a comfortable win, further consolidating their position as title contenders this season.

How Semenyo was rated vs. Wolves

Following the game, the Manchester Evening News (MEN) evaluated the performances of City’s squad, with Semenyo among the standout performers.

MEN awarded the Ghanaian striker an impressive 8/10, noting:

“Semenyo took his goal brilliantly to help City seize control of the game and could have scored twice more, even if some of his play was a little loose.”

Other players who earned top marks included Marmoush, Marc Guehi, making his Manchester City debut, and Nunes, all of whom were also given an 8/10 rating.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive chat, renowned Ghanaian football administrator Micky Charles has backed Semenyo to keep up the good form and translate that into the Black Stars at the upcoming World Cup.

"Antoine Semenyo’s form at Manchester City is very encouraging," Micky Charles told YEN.com.gh.

"What’s important now is that he carries this confidence and consistency into the Black Stars. If he does that heading into the World Cup, Ghana will benefit greatly from his growth at the club level."

Man City fans praise Semenyo

