Antoine Semenyo announced his arrival on the Premier League stage for Manchester City in style, scoring his first league goal for the club in a composed 2–0 victory over Wolves on Saturday, January 23, at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old forward capped an impressive individual performance, underlining why City moved swiftly to secure his signature earlier this month.

According to Flashscore, Semenyo’s strike came at the stroke of half-time, moments after City had taken the lead through an early sixth-minute opener from the Egypt international, who was making his return following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

With Wolves struggling to contain City’s fluid attacking movement, Semenyo showed excellent awareness inside the box, finishing cleverly to double the hosts’ advantage before the interval.

The goal marked Semenyo’s third in Manchester City colours since completing his move from Bournemouth on January 9, as noted by the BBC.

The former Bournemouth man had already caught the eye by scoring on his debut in a remarkable 10–1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City, before finding the net again in City’s 2–0 EFL Cup away win at Newcastle United. Saturday’s finish, however, carried extra significance as his first in the Premier League.

City controlled proceedings throughout, limiting Wolves to few clear-cut chances as Pep Guardiola’s side saw out a comfortable win.

The result keeps the champions second in the Premier League table on 46 points from 23 matches, four behind leaders Arsenal, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

City fans praise Antoine Semenyo

In the aftermath of the match, Manchester City supporters were quick to praise Semenyo’s impact and composure with plenty of reactions on X.

@TheHalfSpace:

''This boy is good. Manchester City really suits him.''

@JerryMarvin:

''He can’t stop scoring. So glad he made the move to city.''

@Walesheybey:

''3goals in 4games, if he’s consistent with this rate, he might be a good contender for Balon d'Or.''

@Wanderlust:

''He is cooking. He’s becoming a key player for Pep.''

Ghanaian sports writer hails Semenyo

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Franklin Gyimah joined the chorus of praise, hailing Semenyo’s rapid adaptation to life at the Etihad.

“Semenyo needs to maintain this momentum because consistency will be key if he wants to cement a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s side,” Gyimah said.

“He is representing Ghanaian football at the highest level, and it’s important he keeps building on what has already been a very promising start to his Manchester City career.”

With confidence growing and goals arriving, Semenyo’s Manchester City journey is off to a flying start.

