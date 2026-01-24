Pep Guardiola has given an honest assessment of Antoine Semenyo after the Ghanaian forward netted his first Premier League goal for Manchester City

The former Bournemouth standout found the scoresheet as the Cityzens eased past struggling Wolves, bouncing back from successive defeats

Semenyo’s next test comes away in North London, where he and his teammates face a Tottenham Hotspur side without Mohammed Kudus

Antoine Semenyo earned glowing praise from Pep Guardiola after opening his Premier League account for Manchester City in a win that steadied the sky blues after a difficult week.

The Ghanaian forward marked his return to the starting side with a confident display that underlined his growing influence at the Etihad.

City had suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, with Semenyo watching the European loss from the sidelines due to registration rules.

Once eligible again for league duty, Guardiola wasted little time restoring him to the lineup.

Semenyo nets first EPL goal for Man City

From the opening stages against Wolves, the 26-year-old looked sharp. Inside ten minutes, he had already tested Jose Sa with a driven effort that forced the goalkeeper into action. That early warning set the tone.

After Omar Marmoush gave City the lead, Semenyo delivered his defining moment just before the interval.

Bernardo Silva slipped a clever pass into his path, and one touch was all he needed to escape his marker.

The finish was calm and precise, guided low into the corner to double the advantage in the first half added time.

He came close to adding another after the break when Phil Foden picked him out, only for the crossbar to deny him a brace.

Still, the performance spoke volumes about his confidence and sharpness in front of goal.

Guardiola reacts to Semenyo's impact

The display caught the eye of Guardiola, who was quick to highlight what the forward has brought to his side.

Speaking after the match, the City manager focused on energy, movement and decision making.

"Antoine [Semenyo] came with incredible energy - and you know the numbers, strikers are a question of numbers," he said as quoted by City Report on X.

"Since he arrived, Antoine has been unbelievable! He made a good goal, it looks easy, but the control is perfect - pass the ball into the net.

"He made another chance with an excellent pass from Marc [Guehi]. He had another chance with the crossbar."

Since arriving from AFC Bournemouth in January, Semenyo has settled fast. In four outings, he has already contributed three goals and one assist, showing he can thrive within a crowded attacking group.

Across the league season, he now has 11 goals, with only Igor Thiago and teammate Erling Haaland ahead in the scoring charts. The numbers reflect a player growing in belief and consistency.

Semenyo will miss City’s final Champions League league phase match against Galatasaray, but he is set to return when the champions travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 1.

