Antoine Semenyo paused to pray after scoring his first Premier League goal, thanking God for a safe game

The Ghanaian forward doubled Man City’s lead against Wolves, marking a memorable first league strike

Already scoring in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, Semenyo is proving his worth at the Etihad

Former Ghana striker Eric Bekoe praised Semenyo’s composure and attitude, urging him to keep shining

Antoine Semenyo’s Premier League debut for Manchester City was memorable for more than just his goal.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, who joined City from Bournemouth earlier this month, scored his first league goal on Saturday against Wolves before pausing to pray in a heartfelt display of gratitude.

Antoine Semenyo netted his first EPL goal for Manchester City against Wolves on January 24, 2026.

Source: Getty Images

As Flashscore covered, Semenyo’s strike came just before half-time, moments after Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring in the sixth minute following his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves struggled to contain City’s fluid attacking movements, and Semenyo showcased excellent awareness inside the box, calmly doubling the hosts’ lead before the interval, much to the delight of the Etihad crowd.

According to Manchester City, the goal marked his third since joining Pep Guardiola's side on January 9 of this year. He had previously scored on his debut in a stunning 10–1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City and netted again in City’s 2–0 EFL Cup triumph at Newcastle United.

While those goals hinted at his potential, Saturday’s finish was special as it represented his first in England’s top flight.

Semenyo explains prayer after Wolves game

After the match, Antoine Semenyo was seen kneeling in prayer on the pitch. When asked about the gesture, he explained that he was thanking God for a game completed without injuries for himself, his teammates, and all the fans attending the match.

Watch the video posted by Ballers in God on X below.

Supporters quickly hailed Semenyo for his humility and thoughtfulness, praising the act as a rare display of sincerity in modern football, while others shared different opinions.

@Nicole Simeone:

''God bless Semenyo.''

@Jordan:

''God bless this man.''

@Kobbyrichyd said:

''The mystery of Prayer cannot be explained. During the same game the opponent also had players who prayed for protection and a win.''

Antoine Semenyo thanks God for his debut Premier League goal for Manchester City.

Source: Twitter

Bekoe backs Seemnyo to shine

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh exclusively, former Ghana Premier League striker Eric Bekoe also lauded Semenyo, urging him to maintain his current form.

Bekoe praised his composure in front of goal and highlighted the importance of consistency for the young forward to cement his place in Guardiola’s squad.

"Antoine is showing exactly why Manchester City moved for him. He’s composed in front of goal, makes intelligent runs, and his attitude on and off the pitch is impressive. If he keeps performing like this, he’ll be a key player for City this season."

Man City fans hail Antoine Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lots of Manchester City fans took to social media, especially X, to praise Antoine Semenyo's performance in City's 2-0 Premier League win against Wolves.

The Black Stars striker has quickly shown his value at Pep Guardiola’s side as City chase another Premier League crown in the manager’s Etihad era.

