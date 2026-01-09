5 Reasons Antoine Semenyo is Ghana's Best Footballer Right Now
- Antoine Semenyo joined Manchester City on January 9, 2026, making a huge step up in his career
- He has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season
- With Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey still settling into their respective clubs, Semenyo is statistically Ghana’s standout player
The conversation over Ghana’s top footballer is heating up, with Antoine Semenyo now making an even stronger claim after his transfer to Manchester City on Friday, January 9.
The likes of Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey continue to have plenty to prove if they want to assert their impact at their new clubs, but Semenyo’s current form places him in the spotlight.
While many football fans debate whether Kudus or Partey is Ghana’s top player, Antoine Semenyo arguably takes that crown based on current form.
The 26-year-old forward, who had an outstanding 2024/25 season, has carried his momentum into 2025/26.
For this, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola hailed Semenyo as one of the best players he has ever managed. According to the BBC, Iraola said:
"He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season. He has scored 10 goals in half a season, and he's not even a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things - the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss."
Now, here are five compelling reasons why Antoine Semenyo is Ghana’s standout player right now:
Semenyo's impressive 2024/25 stats
According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists across all competitions last season, making him the most productive Ghanaian in European football.
Impressively, he achieved this while often playing in multiple attacking roles and prioritising the team’s needs.
Semenyo's explosive 2025/26 form
Semenyo carried his form into the current season, scoring 10 goals and adding 3 assists in 21 matches across all competitions before his move to Manchester City.
His performances against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester United have already drawn widespread acclaim.
Delivering in big games
He has repeatedly performed on the biggest stages, scoring key goals against top sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United, proving he can shine against the toughest competition.
Semenyo's versatility in attack
Now at Manchester City, the Black Stars attacker can operate as a winger, second striker, or central forward, making him a tactical asset for Pep Guardiola’s squad and offering Ghana valuable flexibility.
Whether with his left or right foot, he knows how to find the back of the net from any position.
Physicality and work rate
Standing at 1.78m, Semenyo combines explosive strength with relentless pressing, constantly troubling defenders. His stamina and high-intensity style underline his importance to any team he plays for.
Highest-paid Ghanaian players in 2026
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the highest-paid Ghanaian players of 2026 following Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City, highlighting the top earners across Europe.
The list featured Inaki Williams leading with his impressive salary at Athletic Bilbao, alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus, who also commands a significant paycheck.
