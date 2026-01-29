Cristiano Ronaldo marked Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday with a luxury Rolex, adding to her already multimillion-dollar watch collection

The couple, together since 2016 and engaged since 2025, share a large family and a long personal history that began in a Madrid Gucci store

Ronaldo, one of the world’s highest-earning athletes, continues to balance elite football, business ventures, and family life

Cristiano Ronaldo marked Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday by gifting his fiancée a lavish Rolex, adding to her already eye-catching watch collection worth millions.

The 32-year-old model and influencer already owns several luxury timepieces valued in the millions of pounds.

As of 2026, Ronaldo is regarded as the richest athlete in the world. He reportedly earns around $200 million in salary from Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, along with an additional $60 million from business ventures and sponsorship deals.

With that level of income, it is little surprise that the former Manchester United star is able to spoil Georgina, who previously worked as a sales assistant, with extravagant gifts.

Ronaldo proposed to her in 2025 after eight years together, presenting a £2.6 million, 30-carat engagement ring.

Georgina Rodriguez’s Watch Collection

Rodriguez celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 27 and proudly showed off one of Ronaldo’s gifts to her 72 million Instagram followers.

The present was a Rolex Lady-Datejust featuring a red ombré dial, diamond-set bezel and gold strap. According to the Daily Mail, the watch is valued at around £45,000.

To mark the occasion, Ronaldo shared a photo on X of the couple enjoying a date and captioned it:

“Happy birthday to the woman of my life!”

The new timepiece joins Rodriguez’s already impressive collection, now estimated to be worth $2.4 million (£1.7 million). In addition to the latest Rolex, she owns five more from the brand, four Cartier watches and a Richard Mille.

Last season, fellow football superstar Mohamed Salah was seen wearing a blue ceramic Richard Mille RM 17-02 Tourbillon Titanium while signing his new Liverpool contract, a watch reportedly valued at £725,000.

Over the years, Ronaldo has amassed an impressive portfolio of luxury properties across several countries, further underlining his wealth and global lifestyle.

How Ronaldo and Georgina met

Speaking to Piers Morgan last year, Ronaldo reflected on proposing to Georgina, revealing she was not overly concerned about the expensive ring. He said via Daily Mail:

"One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest and I said, ‘I want you and I want to marry you.’"

Ronaldo added: “I didn't cry, but I had tears in my eyes.”

According to GOAL, the couple met in 2016, when Georgina caught Ronaldo’s attention while working in a Gucci store in Madrid.

They share daughters Alana and Bella, and also welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogacy. Bella had a twin brother, Angel, who sadly passed away shortly after birth.

Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship. The 15-year-old is following in his father’s footsteps in football and is eligible to represent Portugal, Spain, or the United States internationally.

Last summer, however, he featured for Portugal’s U15 team, suggesting his international future may lie with his father’s homeland.

Ronaldo and Georgina buy 2 luxury homes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have invested in two luxury homes on an exclusive private island that can only be reached by boat or seaplane.

The Al-Nassr superstar signed a lucrative two-year contract worth £492 million to remain in Saudi Arabia last summer, and he has now channelled some of that fortune into prime real estate in the Middle Eastern nation.

