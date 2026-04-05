Afua Asantewaa recently hinted at marital troubles, sharing that she and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had separated

In a formal statement, she shared online, Afua Asantewaa pleaded for privacy and clarified some claims she said were false

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the statement

Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has set the record straight on her relationship with her husband, Kofi Aduonum.

The two-time Guinness World Record contender stated categorically that they are separated. She added that the decision to separate was reached privately and pleaded that it be treated with sensitivity.

Afua Asantewaa pleads for privacy amid marital issues. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

In a statement, Afua Asantewaa said:

"I wish to formally confirm that my husband and I are no longer together. This decision was reached privately and with careful consideration, and I kindly request that this transition be treated with the sensitivity it deserves."

Her statement came days after she stated online that they were not staying together and went on to disclose some issues she claimed led to their separation.

However, she said some speculations in the public were misleading and inaccurate.

"It has come to my attention that certain false claims and misleading interpretations have been circulated. I would like to categorically state that many of these assertions are inaccurate and do not reflect the truth of the situation."

She called on the public and media to desist from speculating on false claims. Afua Asantewaa also addressed public perceptions, suggesting she had been ungrateful to individuals and institutions that supported her journey, firmly rejecting such characterisations.

"I also wish to address the perception that I have been ungrateful. Let me be clear: I am, and have always been, deeply appreciative of every individual, opportunity, and experience that has contributed to my journey."

Afua Asantewaa reaffirmed her commitment to her professional and advocacy work, stating that she remains focused on her goals and determined to continue making meaningful contributions to society.

The statement finally apologised to anyone who misunderstood her comments or was concerned by the recent developments. She also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her in these times.#

Read the Facebook statement below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Afua Asantewaa on Facebook. Read them below:

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

"It’s like the Guy who cracks jokes in the bus by telling us all the story and says m3fr3 wo back…Nkrofuor eetie asem no. Afua, take a step back from the media; it’s very addictive and can make you feel you have enemies, you have to prove a point or explain the same, and/or you’re fighting imaginary demons. God Help You!"

Alale Ali Jalil wrote:

"When I saw the letter first, I thought Guinness World Records had given you another chance for Singaton."

Kwaku Last Born said:

"Congratulations, dear, you qualify to join Woman of Valour."

Owuraku Junior wrote:

"Your husband go dey alright."

Citizen Boakye-Ansah said:

"A decision that was agreed in private, yet you chose to bring it to social media. What were u expecting? We all have our issues we're dealing with."

Paul Worla Attipoe wrote:

"The fear of women is the beginning of wisdom."

Herlady Doreen said:

"You still have the Aduonum attached to ur fb name eii odo y3 wo d3 ooo."

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, are reportedly separated amid speculation about their marriage. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's husband reacts to separation rumours

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had reacted to his wife's claims about their marriage.

The Guinness World Record hopeful had sparked buzz after confirming that she is separated from her husband after months of online speculation.

In a rebuttal, her husband, Kofi Owusu, reportedly denied the separation claims, insisting they are still together and have a close relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh