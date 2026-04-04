A Ghanaian man living in Germany narrated how his wife ended their marriage after he sponsored her to join him abroad

According to Adam, he sold his house, which he owned in Germany, to sponsor his wife's travel, but the woman disappointed him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the man share his story thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Adam, a homeless Ghanaian man in Hamburg, Germany, has narrated how his wife divorced him after he sponsored her to join him abroad.

Ghanaian man in Germany narrates how his wife divorced him after he funded her travel abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Adam, before his wife joined him from Ghana, he owned a house in Germany but had to sell it to fund her travel.

In a video on X, Adam advised a young man speaking to him to fear women based on his life experiences.

"Women will disgrace you, and they always want to be superior. Women are not good people. If you are with any woman, you need to be careful and also be alert. To date, I always feel sad when I think about my former wife."

"I sold my house in Germany to fund my wife's travel so she could join me. When she got here, she divorced me. Women are not good people. Fear women," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man's divorce story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@fednard2000__ said:

"Fear women sɛ sɛn. See, this is a game, and you either learn how to play or you’ll be played. Which woman will say NO to someone wanting to help her? If you want to attract a lady, build a frame and learn to play the game. Don’t be Santa Claus and expect she will love you back."

@mohtooloaded wrote:

"Women!!! If you got money, be with women who got money! You might think the poor one really loves you until she’s had enough cheesecakes from you."

@ClementCl17550 said:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Never in your life bring a woman abroad, thinking she will be stable in marriage or a relationship when you are together. She will disappoint you."

@KSnetne said:

"Ouch 😢that’s heartbreaking and harsh life advice. The man’s story shows how sacrifices for love can backfire, leaving him homeless and betrayed. His takeaway: caution in relationships, though maybe a bit too cynical. 💔."

@KwabenaOpoku4GH wrote:

"We Ghanaians are lazy and prioritise women more than anything on earth. I see Ghanaians paying girls rent in the US. We have the biggest mouths as a group of people, but our sense of reasoning can be very shallow. I hope you find your feet and learn some lessons from this experience."

@desmens said:

"Fear women...even if you marry her. How much more girlfriend.. fear women hmm."

@NanaWan_gh wrote:

"The man Dey turn jonky Dey come sef. Ei hmm."

Source: YEN.com.gh