Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has a unique privilege that few young players enjoy—eligibility to play for five different nations at the international level.

Born in 2010 through a surrogate while his father was playing in Spain, Ronaldo Jr. has grown up following in his legendary dad’s footsteps.

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Can Represent 5 Countries at International Level

Like his father, he plays as a forward and has already shown promise in front of goal.

He has trained at some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

At just 14 years old, Cristiano Jr. is approaching the stage where he must consider his international future. And with five different countries to choose from, his decision won’t be an easy one.

Which Nations can Ronaldo Junior represent?

Portugal

As the son of Portugal’s all-time top scorer, Cristiano Jr. naturally qualifies for the Portuguese national team. He has been seen passionately supporting his father while representing the country.

United States

Having been born in the U.S., Ronaldo Jr. holds American citizenship, making him eligible to represent the United States at international level.

Spain

Since he lived in Spain for over three years before turning 10, he also qualifies to play for La Roja under FIFA’s residency rules.

England

His time at Manchester United saw him live in England for over five years, giving him another potential option for international football.

Cape Verde

Through his family heritage, Ronaldo Jr. could also choose to represent Cape Verde, the island nation where his father’s ancestors originate.

