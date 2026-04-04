Antoine Semenyo produced an impressive performance as Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals in style

The Ghana international’s goal and assist inspired the Sky Blues to a commanding win over Liverpool at the Etihad

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at how the English press rated Semenyo’s influence on City’s victory

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Antoine Semenyo delivered another standout display as Manchester City dismantled Liverpool to book their place in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, April 4.

The Ghanaian forward capped a brilliant performance with a goal and an assist, earning glowing reviews from the English media after a dominant showing at both ends of the pitch.

Antoine Semenyo receives a high rating from the English press after his goal and assist against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4, 2026. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo shines as Man City crush Liverpool

City picked up from where they left off at Wembley, combining defensive discipline with sharp attacking play to overwhelm Liverpool.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot before doubling the lead with a powerful header from Semenyo’s inviting cross deep into first-half stoppage time.

Moments after the restart, Semenyo took centre stage. He latched onto a forward pass and calmly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper with a delicate finish to make it three.

Haaland completed his hat-trick before the hour mark, sealing a comprehensive victory and sending City into the last four with confidence growing.

Watch highlights of Man City's 4-0 win over Liverpool on X:

How English media rated Semenyo

Semenyo’s performance did not go unnoticed, with several outlets praising his impact.

Manchester Evening News gave him 8/10, writing:

"A lovely assist and a lovely goal to mark another effective performance. Liverpool couldn't handle his running."

Goal also handed him 8/10:

"Played a delicious cross for Haaland to head home while his own cheeky finish highlighted his soaring confidence and how well he has settled into the City team."

Sports Illustrated rated him 8.3:

"Didn’t have the busiest game, but his constant willingness to run at his defender caused all sorts of concerns in Liverpool’s back line. A nice cross for Haaland’s header before taking his own goal well."

OneFootball went even higher with a 9/10:

"A brilliant performance on the right from Semenyo. He scored a goal and grabbed an assist, and he perhaps showed what his best position is in this City side."

Sky Sports added:

"Antoine Semenyo also scored in big win for Pep Guardiola's side."

Antoine Semenyo is in a joyous mood after scoring a sublime dinked effort against Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Fresh from lifting the Carabao Cup against Arsenal, City are now chasing a domestic double, with Semenyo playing a key role in that push.

Since his £64 million move from Bournemouth in January, the 26-year-old has settled quickly.

He now has eight goals and three assists for City, with 17 goals across all competitions this season according to Transfermarkt.

With their Champions League campaign already over, City will now focus on the Premier League.

A trip to West London to face Chelsea is next, with the title race heating up as the season enters its final stretch.

Semenyo tipped to win AFOTY prize

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the best season of his career.

If he maintains this form, he could become a strong contender for the 2026 African Footballer of the Year award.

Source: YEN.com.gh