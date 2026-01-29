Kylian Mbappé has explained why Real Madrid slipped to a surprising defeat against Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League

The record holders fell to a 4-2 loss against José Mourinho’s side in their final league-phase match in Europe’s elite club competition

That result ultimately pushed Madrid out of the top eight, costing them an automatic place in the round of 16

Kylian Mbappé faced the cameras with clear honesty after Real Madrid’s difficult Champions League loss to José Mourinho’s Benfica on January 28, 2026.

The French forward admitted his side fell short in key areas, highlighting the moments that tilted the contest away from the Spanish giants.

His words painted a picture of a team second-best when urgency mattered most.

Mbappé reveals why Madrid lost to Benfica

Speaking after the final whistle, Mbappé did not point to formations or individual brilliance as the difference. Instead, he stressed desire and sharpness in decisive spells.

“Today wasn’t a matter of tactics or quality,” Mbappe began in his post-match interview as quoted by Centre Goals on X.

He explained that concentration dropped during transitions, allowing the Portuguese club to seize momentum and control rhythm.

The attacker praised Benfica’s organisation, noting their compact shape and ruthless response to turnovers. Madrid, by contrast, failed to impose themselves when pressure rose.

“It was a matter of having more fighting spirit than the opponent. I saw Benfica play for their lives, and I didn’t see that from us.”

Numbers backed his view. The Lisbon outfit fired 22 attempts with 12 on target, while Los Blancos produced 16 efforts and eight on goal.

Mourinho’s men also created eight big chances, dwarfing Madrid’s three. Even in expected goals (xG), Benfica held a commanding edge with 3.14, underlining their threat throughout.

For Mourinho, the triumph carried emotional weight. "To win against Real Madrid carries importance and is significant," the Special One said, as cited by the BBC.

In that moment, we had to give it everything,” Mourinho said. The experienced coach also thought about the supporters who filled the stands with belief.

“I think especially of the younger Benfica fans. It was an incredible night, and the players played an extraordinary match,” he said.

The dramatic finish stunned even the Portuguese manager.

“I’ve won and lost many matches, but I had never won one with my goalkeeper scoring in the last minute,” he noted.

Madrid to face Benfica again?

Attention now turns to what lies ahead. There remains a real possibility these teams could meet again soon.

According to Fox Sports, the playoff bracket places ninth-ranked Madrid against either the side that finished 23rd or 24th, meaning Bodo Glimt or Benfica.

Should fate pair them once more, Mbappé and company will carry motivation for redemption into a high-stakes two-leg showdown.

