Tottenham fans are counting down the days as Ghana star Mohammed Kudus prepares to come back from a muscle injury

With Tottenham competing in the Champions League knockout stages, Kudus’ return could provide the creative spark the team needs

Just as Kudus was hitting form and adapting to life in north London, injury struck, halting his rhythm

Observers like Yaw Alexander believe Kudus will bounce back stronger, underlining his importance for Tottenham and the Ghana national team

Mohammed Kudus’ return from injury is eagerly awaited, particularly after Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage.

Spurs cemented their fourth-place finish with a 2-0 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, January 28, but once again, the Ghanaian midfielder was absent.

Mohammed Kudus is set to return from injury on April 11, 2026. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus’ debut season in north London has been interrupted by injury, limiting his ability to make a sustained impact in the Premier League.

According to Flashscore, the former Ajax attacker has been sidelined since January 7, 2026, due to a muscle injury. His absence has stretched across Tottenham’s last six matches, depriving the team of creativity and attacking threat in the middle of the park.

With a demanding fixture list on the horizon, including trips to Manchester City on February 1 and against Manchester United six days later, Kudus’ potential comeback is becoming a key talking point for Spurs supporters.

Mohammed Kudus (right) and Richarlison of Tottenham. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

When will Kudus return from injury?

Despite growing anticipation, a swift return for Mohammed Kudus appears unlikely. Reports from the BBC suggest that the Ghanaian star is not expected back in action until April 11, 2026.

The timing is a blow for Tottenham as they navigate the congested Premier League and Champions League schedule.

Ex-GPL star backs Kudus to shine

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League player Yaw Alexander lamented the midfielder’s injury, noting that Kudus was hitting a rich vein of form before the setback.

““It’s really unfortunate. Kudus was just starting to hit his stride and really show the quality and creativity he can bring to Tottenham. His vision, composure on the ball, and ability to unlock defences were becoming a real asset for the team.

''I have no doubt that once he recovers fully, he will come back even stronger and more determined. Tottenham and the Black Stars are lucky to have a player of his calibre, and I’m confident he will continue to shine for both club and country in the months ahead.”

Kudus’ 2025/26 Tottenham stats

Since joining Spurs from West Ham ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Kudus has made 26 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists, according to Transfermarkt.

While these numbers are respectable, the injury struck at a pivotal moment just as the midfielder was adapting to his new environment and aiming to elevate his performance further.

Three Keys to Kudus Thriving at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham as he continues his pursuit of a first goal for the club.

The ex-West Ham star, so far, has impressed in the 2025/26 season, but he needs to do more to become an absolute success in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh