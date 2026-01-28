Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo is set to miss Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League fixture once again

The in-form attacker was absent during the Sky Blues’ surprising 3 to 1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last week

Pep Guardiola’s side now face Galatasaray knowing that victory could secure a place among the competition’s top eight

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo will sit out Manchester City’s final Champions League league phase fixture on January 28, 2026, despite a bright start to life in Manchester.

The Ghana forward has hit the ground running in sky blue, registering four direct goal involvements in four outings, yet his influence cannot extend to Europe at this stage.

His absence on continental duty is not new. The Black Stars attacker also missed the earlier meeting with Bodo/Glimt for the same reason.

Antoine Semenyo will be missing in action for Man City when the Cityzens face Galatasaray on January 28, 2026. Photos by Marc Atkins and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Why Semenyo can't play in Champions League

The 26-year-old completed a £62.5 million move from AFC Bournemouth after the squad submission cut-off point.

That timing automatically ruled him out of participation in this phase. European regulations block winter arrivals from featuring until the next registration window opens, forcing City to delay his debut on that platform.

“Once the league phase has ended on January 28 and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new players eligible for the remaining matches of the current competition,” specifies article 32.01 of the UEFA rules for European competitions, in which the limit of 25 registered in the so-called A list is maintained.

Marc Guehi is in the same situation, leaving head coach Pep Guardiola without his January signings.

Other concerns add to the selection puzzle. Sports Mole indicates that Savinho, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb are unavailable, while Nico Gonzalez faces a late fitness check.

Phil Foden and the rest of the Man City squad train ahead of their final league phase match in the Champions League. Photo by Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

Man City chase victory against Galatasaray

The encounter carries serious weight. A victory could strengthen hopes of a top-eight finish and a direct path into the last 16.

The home side sit just outside those spots on goal difference with 13 points, while Galatasaray remain in the mix on 10.

Avoiding the extra play-off round remains the aim, making the evening tense inside the Etihad.

For Semenyo, patience remains key. After netting his first Premier League goal against Wolves, he is expected to return to domestic competition when City head to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur on February 1.

His form has left many impressed, including former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe, who described the Ghanaian as 'unplayable'.

“He scores goals and assists as well. He is just unplayable. He is dynamic,” Defoe said, capturing in a few words the growing influence of Semenyo’s all-round game.

Semenyo praises God after debut EPL goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo’s Premier League debut for Manchester City stood out for more than just finding the net.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, who recently joined from Bournemouth, marked his first league strike against Wolves with a brief prayer, a touching moment of gratitude.

Source: YEN.com.gh