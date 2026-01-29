Dressing room tension is reportedly rising at Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappé said to be increasingly frustrated by teammates’ attitude

Madrid’s 4–2 defeat to Benfica left them outside the top eight, forcing them into the Champions League play-offs despite Mbappé scoring twice

Reports claim Mbappé is unhappy with the squad’s mentality this season, with changes in the coaching environment and strong personalities influencing the atmosphere

Tension is reportedly growing within the Real Madrid dressing room, and Kylian Mbappé is said to be showing visible frustration.

The Spanish giants endured a difficult night on Wednesday, falling to a 4–2 defeat against Benfica and finishing outside the top eight in the Champions League standings.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly getting annoyed by Real Madrid teammates' irresponsible attitude.

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side must now go through the playoff round, where they will face either the Portuguese club again or Bodø/Glimt.

Mbappé scored twice at the Estádio da Luz and was among the few Madrid players to emerge with credit, but his brace was not enough as the hosts claimed a dramatic victory in Portugal.

It was a disappointing performance from Los Blancos, who were second best on the night against José Mourinho’s team.

After the match, Mbappé spoke candidly and suggested he was unhappy with the mentality shown by some of his teammates.

“Today wasn’t a matter of tactics or quality,” Mbappé began in his post-match interview as quoted by Madrid Zone on X.

"It's not about us lacking quality, it's about playing with MORE desire to win than your opponent. Benfica were playing for their lives, and we were not. That's it, that's why we lost. Benfica fought hard to win, and we didn't."

Mbappe growing frustrated with teammates

The French forward’s irritation was evident in his post-match comments, with reports from ABC.es, via Madrid Universal, claiming he is “getting very tired of the irresponsible attitude of his teammates this season.”

As reported by Al Jazeera, Mbappé has been at the Santiago Bernabéu since the summer of 2024, having joined as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The ex-Monaco star experienced the dressing room environment during Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge.

Kylian Mbappé says Real Madrid did not fight to win the Champions League match against Benfica.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti was known for shielding his players and fostering a positive atmosphere that helped the team perform.

With the Italian no longer at the helm, however, strong personalities are said to be having a greater influence under Arbeloa this season.

Some observers believe that player power may have contributed to Xabi Alonso’s dismissal earlier this month.

Mbappé reportedly had a strong relationship with Alonso, and he may now be recognising issues stemming from certain teammates’ attitudes.

Mbappé overtakes Ronaldo's UCL record

In another Champions League report, YEN.com.gh noted that Kylian Mbappé broke a record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring twice against Benfica.

Ronaldo set the milestone during his successful Real Madrid spell in the 2015/16 season, but Mbappé now owns it outright.

