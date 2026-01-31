A supercomputer simulated the post-draw Champions League path for Europe’s heavyweights, with two major giants heading into the play-offs instead of advancing directly

One English side finished top with a perfect record, while German and Spanish powerhouses also secured strong league-phase positions

The projections set up dramatic knockout scenarios, hinting at blockbuster clashes as the road to the final takes shape

A supercomputer has projected how leading European sides such as Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich could perform following Friday’s UEFA Champions League play-off draw.

After a 3-2 home victory over Kairat, Arsenal finished top of the 36-team table with a flawless eight wins from eight, while Bayern secured second place with a 2-1 win away to 10-man PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona climbed to fifth after a 4-1 home win over Copenhagen.

In contrast, 15-time champions Real Madrid missed out on a top-eight finish after a 4-2 defeat at Benfica, and reigning holders PSG slipped into the play-offs following a 1-1 home draw against Newcastle United.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

According to Betting Lounge’s Supercomputer (via Bavarian Football Works), both PSG and Real Madrid are tipped to progress through the play-offs, with the French side forecast to defeat AS Monaco 3-0 on aggregate and Madrid predicted to edge Benfica on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate scoreline.

However, the model suggests Los Blancos would then be eliminated in the Round of 16 by Manchester City, losing 5-1 on aggregate to the same opponent they beat in last season’s play-offs.

In the quarter-finals, Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern are all projected to advance, with Mikel Arteta’s side overcoming Barcelona and PSG crushing Bayern 7-0 across two legs.

The supercomputer ultimately forecasts Arsenal to beat holders PSG 2-1 in the final and lift their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Last season, Arsenal and Real Madrid clashed in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Gunners had placed third in the new league-phase format behind Liverpool and Barcelona, while Madrid finished 11th.

Los Blancos defeated Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the play-offs and then overcame city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the Round of 16.

Arsenal, meanwhile, thrashed PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate to set up a last-eight tie with Madrid, winning the first leg 3-0 at home and the second 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semi-finals.

There, Arteta’s men were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate by eventual champions PSG, losing 1-0 at home before a 2-1 defeat away ended their run.

Reason all Champions League games started simultaneously

YEN.com.gh previously reported that all 18 matches on the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase will kick off at the same time on Wednesday.

Teams finishing in the top eight move straight into the round of 16; those placed ninth to 24th enter the knockout play-offs, while sides ranked 25th to 36th are eliminated.

